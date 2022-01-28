TRAI directs telecom companies to have at least 1 plan allowing recharge validity of 30 days

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken a big decision in the interest of consumers. TRAI has recently issued the Telecom Tariff (66th Amendment) Order. Accordingly, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have been directed to issue recharge plans with a validity of 30 days instead of 28 days. According to TRAI's new order, telecom companies will have to offer plans with a validity of 30 days within 60 days from the date of notification. According to TRAI's new order, every telecom company should offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher, which is valid for 30 days instead of 28 days. If the customer wants to recharge these plans, they can do so from the date of the current plan.

Meanwhile, users had recently complained that telecom companies were not providing a full recharge plan for a month. Telecom companies are offering plans with a validity of 28 days instead of 30 days a month, after which TRAI has decided to introduce a recharge plan with a validity of 30 days to telecom companies.

Private telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea offer 28 days validity instead of 30 days in the name of one month recharge. According to customers, by deducting 2 days per month, companies save about 28 days a year. Thus, telecom companies force customers to recharge for 13 months instead of 12 per year. Similarly, a two-month recharge has a validity of 54 or 56 days. The three-month recharge offers 84 days validity instead of 90 days.