TRAI meets RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and telecom operators to tackle spam calls, ensure consumer protection

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) convened a pivotal meeting today, bringing together representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), over 25 banks, including government, private, and global entities, as well as members of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), and all major Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

According to a press release, the meeting focused on several critical issues aimed at enhancing consumer protection and operational efficiency within the telecommunications sector.

TRAI announced the allocation of the 160 series exclusively for transactional and service voice calls. Initially designated for entities regulated by RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and PFRDA, this move aims to facilitate easy identification of legitimate callers and prevent fraudulent activities targeting citizens.

The meeting facilitated constructive discussions among regulators, financial entities, and TSPs on optimising the utilisation of this series to strengthen consumer trust and combat fraud effectively.

The operation of the 140 series, currently used for promotional purposes, will transition to a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform.

Concurrently, the scrubbing of digital consent mechanisms will be operationalized. These initiatives are anticipated to significantly reduce spam calls originating from 10-digit numbers, ensuring a more secure and reliable communication environment for consumers nationwide.

Discussions centred on the Digital Consent Facility (DCA) established by TSPs as per TRAI's Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018.

The DCA enables TSPs to obtain digital consent from customers, allowing senders such as banks and insurance companies to deliver promotional communications via SMS and voice, regardless of the customer's Do Not Disturb (DND) status.

Participants explored strategies to optimise DCA functionalities to uphold consumer preferences while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The meeting underscored the responsibilities of senders, including banks and insurance companies, concerning TRAI regulations.

Key decisions included whitelisting URLs/Apks in content templates, minimising the use of headers and content templates, and implementing stringent actions against entities misusing sender credentials.

These measures aim to foster responsible communication practices and mitigate potential abuses of consumer trust.

