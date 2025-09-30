TRAI releases consultation paper on auction of spectrum for IMT services

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released a Consultation Paper on the auction of radio frequency spectrum in the frequency bands identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), a release said.

The telecom regulator stated in a press note that the move follows a reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), dated May 15, seeking TRAI's recommendations under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997.

The DoT's reference includes proposals for auctioning spectrum in both existing and newly identified IMT bands. These include the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bandspreviously auctioned in June 2024and fresh inputs on the 600 MHz and 6 GHz bands, the note said.

The 600 MHz band was not auctioned in 2024 due to limited equipment availability and a lack of global adoption. DoT has now sought fresh recommendations from TRAI before considering it for auction.

Regarding the 6 GHz band, DoT noted that only 400 MHz of spectrum is currently available in fragmented chunks300 MHz in the 6425-6725 MHz range and 100 MHz in 7025-7125 MHz. The remaining 300 MHz is expected to be available by December 2030, prompting TRAI to explore appropriate timing and conditions for its auction.

In addition, TRAI has been asked to consider a band plan for 67 MHz of spectrum between 1427-1518 MHz, factoring in the assignment of a continuous 24 MHz block to a Government user.

The consultation paper is available on TRAI's website. Stakeholders have been invited to submit written comments by October 28 and counter-comments by November 11, the press note added.

The exercise aims to ensure efficient spectrum management and pave the way for future mobile broadband and 5G expansion in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor