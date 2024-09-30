TRAI releases consultation paper on digital radio broadcast policy for private broadcasters

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has come up with a Consultation Paper (CP) on radio broadcasting, "Formulating a Digital Radio Broadcast Policy for Private Radio Broadcasters," on Monday.

Currently, radio broadcasting in India operates through analogue terrestrial systems across Medium Wave (MW), Short Wave (SW), and the VHF-II spectrum bands.

The VHF-II band, commonly known as the FM band, operates within the 88-108 MHz range using Frequency Modulation (FM) technology.

Public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) offers services across MW, SW, and FM bands, while private broadcasters are limited to the FM band.

One of the most notable advantages of digital radio is the ability to broadcast multiple channelsup to three or four on a single-frequency carrier, significantly improving audio quality.

Analogue systems allow for only one channel per frequency. This shift is expected to provide private radio broadcasters with new business opportunities, while listeners can enjoy enhanced services and a superior listening experience.

All India Radio has already taken the lead in digitising its MW and SW broadcast networks by replacing 38 analogue transmitters with digital ones.

AIR has also tested digital radio technologies in the FM band. However, private FM radio broadcasters have yet to initiate their own digitisation efforts.

In 2018, TRAI recognised the need for a coordinated effort to build a comprehensive ecosystem for digital radio broadcasting.

It recommended bringing together key stakeholdersradio broadcasters, transmission equipment manufacturers, and digital radio receiver manufacturersto drive the development of digital radio in India.

TRAI also urged the government to create a detailed policy framework with a clear timeline for the rollout of digital radio services.

On April 23, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) requested TRAI's recommendations for formulating a digital radio broadcast policy specifically for private radio broadcasters.

The MIB acknowledged that some provisions under the existing FM Phase-III policy may need to be revised to adapt to technological advancements.

With this in mind, TRAI has launched a consultation process to gather input from stakeholders on various aspects of formulating a digital radio broadcast policy.

