"Transformative step": Centre's social security initiative for gig workers hailed as game-changer by healthcare experts

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Healthcare experts have welcomed the introduction of a social security scheme for gig workers, which provides ID cards, registration on the e-Shram portal, and health cover for one crore gig workers.

The Union Budget 2025 has introduced several measures aimed at strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure, with a focus on expanding medical education, enhancing cancer care facilities, and providing greater financial security to gig workers.

Anshul Khurana, Co-founder and CEO of Entitled Solutions, termed this a "transformative step" that will provide financial and healthcare security to India's growing gig workforce.

He said, "With provisions for ID cards, registration on the e-Shram portal, and health cover for one crore gig workers, this initiative acknowledges the vital role they play in the economy. Access to structured social security will provide much-needed stability to workers who often lack traditional employment benefits."

He added, "By integrating gig workers into the formal framework through the E-Shram portal, the government is paving the way for better policy interventions and support mechanisms. The inclusion of healthcare benefits is particularly crucial, ensuring that these workers, who often operate without employer-backed coverage, can access essential medical services."

The expansion of medical education and cancer treatment facilities has also been hailed as a positive move. Dr Smeet Patel, Director of Mayflower Women's Hospital, Ahmedabad, welcomed the move to introduce 10,000 new medical seats this year, with a long-term plan to add 75,000 seats over the next five years.

Patel said, "Setting up daycare cancer centres in every district hospital is a crucial move towards improving access to cancer treatment, particularly for patients with cervical and ovarian cancers. Furthermore, the exemption of customs duties on 36 essential medications, along with Patient Assistance Programs, will help alleviate the financial strain on those fighting chronic and rare illnesses. A great move is the government's push to strengthen urban healthcarethis will help women in low-income groups access better treatment options."

However, some industry voices have expressed concerns about the overall healthcare budget allocation. Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, criticized the lack of a substantial increase in healthcare spending, noting that government investment in healthcare remains stagnant at around 2.05 per cent of GDP.

"The government has fallen short of its stated aim to raise healthcare expenditure to 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025 as stated in its National Health Policy 2017. Government investment in healthcare remains stagnant at about 2.05 per cent of the GDP, effectively decreasing when inflation and economic growth are considered. The world average is 6 per cent and this remains a key reason for India's poor health infrastructure," Puri remarked.

He pointed out that the National Health Mission (NHM), which plays a crucial role in primary healthcare, has received only a 3.4 per cent increase in funding, which may not be adequate to address challenges in maternal and child health.

On the brighter side, the flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has seen a 23.68 per cent increase in allocation, rising from Rs 7,605 crore to Rs 9,406 crore. This boost is expected to strengthen social health insurance in the country.

Additionally, health research funding has increased to Rs 3,900 crore from Rs 3,391 crore, which could aid medical innovation and public health studies.

The budget also announced the establishment of 200 cancer centres and the setting up of daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years, ensuring greater accessibility to cancer treatment.

Another positive development is the increased funding for the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 program, which provides nutritional support to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast region.

The government's push for boosting domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative is also expected to benefit the healthcare sector by improving access to quality medical products and easing the cost of doing business for healthcare companies.

