Transforming Indigenous Surgical Care in Tamil Nadu: Dr. Parimuthukumar Completes 100 Robotic Abdominal Surgeries

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8: Prashanth Hospitals proudly announced a groundbreaking healthcare milestone led by Dr. Parimuthukumar, Clinical Lead, Institute of Robotic Surgeries - Prashanth Hospitals. With 100 successful indigenous robotic abdominal surgeries completed, the first surgeon in Chennai to reach this milestone, Dr. Parimuthukumar is setting new standards in surgical precision and patient care across Tamil Nadu. Amongst his achievements, he is also the first doctor to perform the country's first inter-hospital robotic telesurgery covering a distance of 340 KMs.

The milestone celebration featured a special felicitation by Dr. Vishwa Srivastava, CEO - APAC, SSi Mantra, India's leading surgical robotics company. Dr. Vishwa honored Dr. Parimuthukumar for his clinical excellence and leadership in achieving the 100 indigenous robotic abdominal surgeries landmark and also acknowledged Dr. Parimuthukumar's pioneering role in performing India's first inter-hospital robotic telesurgery.

The 100 successful indigenous robotic abdominal surgeries include Gall bladder removal, Uterus Removal, Simple and complex Hernia surgeries, Colonic Cancer surgery and Spleen removal. By shifting these operations from traditional open methods to robotic-assisted minimally invasive approaches, patients experience smaller incisions, reduced postoperative pain, faster recovery times, and superior surgical precision.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Prashanth Krishna, Managing Director, Prashanth Hospitals said, "At Prashanth Hospitals, our unwavering commitment is to bring the most advanced medical technologies, made right here in India, to provide transformative and precision driven care for our patients. Our mission has always been to make healthcare affordable for everyone through advanced technologies combined with the right expertise. Today, I am happy to share two important milestones, not just for us, but for Tamil Nadu's healthcare ecosystem - one, the successful completion of 100 indigenous robotic surgeries and two, India's first inter-hospital telesurgery that was performed recently. I congratulate Dr. Pari and his team for achieving such a meaningful milestone. We will continue to stay committed to make quality healthcare more and more affordable and accessible to all our patients."

Adding to this, Dr. Parimuthukumar, Clinical Lead, Institute of Robotic Surgeries - Prashanth Hospitals added, "This milestone is more than numbers. It is about lives changed through safer, less invasive surgeries. Our aim is to take precision care through advanced indigenous robotic technology to every patient, regardless of where they live."

Further adding to this, Dr. Vishwa Srivastava, Managing Director - APAC, SSi Mantra said, "Prashanth Hospitals and Dr. Parimuthukumar embodies the future of surgery with indigenous robotic technology in the state where meticulous precision meets heartfelt passion. Their pioneering work in robotics and telesurgery is setting new benchmarks, transforming healthcare delivery across the state. As a proud Made in India company, I'm very happy to see how our indigenous robotic technology is transforming and saving lives, thanks to hospitals like Prashanth Hospitals for leading this change."

In addition to this, Dr. V. Selvaraja, Founder & Managing Director of Dharan Hospital said, "Dr. Parimuthukumar's achievement is not just a personal milestone but a transformative moment for surgical care in Tamil Nadu. Completing 100 robotic abdominal surgeries and pioneering inter-hospital telesurgery highlights the power of technology to bridge healthcare gaps between urban and rural regions. At Dharan Hospital, we are proud to be associated with such path-breaking advancements that redefine precision, safety, and accessibility in patient care."

Prashanth Hospitals is a multidisciplinary hospital that provides sophisticated and dedicated healthcare services by professionally trained experts. Prashanth Super-specialty Hospital at Velachery and Kolathur is one of the best- and well-known multi- specialty hospitals in Chennai. These facilities have well trained and skilled nursing staff who can take good care of the patients. The vision is to become an internationally renowned medical institute by providing excellent health care services to the patients, and the mission is to maintain the trust of the patient by providing good quality of health care. The values on which Prashanth Super-specialty Hospitals function are quality of care, respect, competence, the effectiveness of the treatment, safety, and creating health awareness among the people. Prashanth Super-specialty Hospitals also provides various health care packages for check-ups and diagnosis of any ailment and their treatments.

