“Transforming Workspaces” AV DYNAMIC opens up a cutting-edge AV Experience Centre in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: AV Dynamic, one of the leading providers of professional audio-visual and IT integration solutions, today announced the opening of its new AV Experience Center along with its Corporate Office in Pune. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to transform the way enterprises experience high-end boardrooms, Divisible Training Rooms, Town Halls, Monitoring Rooms, Meeting rooms, Room Bookings, collaborative workspaces, and next-gen communication technologies.

Located at heart of the city- Boat Club Road, Pune, the new center serves as a live technology immersion hub where enterprises, consultants, and partners can engage directly with cutting-edge AV innovations. By replicating real-world boardroom and collaboration environments, the facility allows decision-makers to experience firsthand how intelligent design and advanced AV solutions can enhance communication, streamline workflows, and support faster decision-making.

The center showcases a range of advanced solutions including Crestron One Beyond & Automate VX with AI-powered multi-camera tracking, Logitech's premium & advanced unified communication and Personal workspace solutions, and Neat's pioneering collaboration devices. Enterprise-grade platforms such as Zoom & Microsoft Teams have also been integrated to ensure safe and productive communications. Together, these solutions demonstrate how AV Dynamic is committed to invest into the technology & its people to provide first-hand, and full-fledged experience to the customers.

Strategically situated in one of India's fastest-growing corporate hubs, the Pune Experience Center strengthens AV Dynamic's ability to serve the Western India market while advancing its pan-India expansion plans. It also provides localized support, accelerates customer onboarding, and fosters closer collaboration with architects, AV consultants, MEP specialists, and contractors. Beyond regional impact, the center will act as a model for similar hubs across India, helping enterprises in diverse sectors including IT, BFSI, manufacturing, education; retail, hospitality, and government adopt next-generation AV solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankit Mehra, Founder & CEO of AV Dynamic, said: “Our new Experience Center in Pune reflects AV Dynamic's commitment to innovation and client-centric approach. It allows businesses to experience first-hand how advanced AV solutions can transform collaboration and decision-making.”

Nikhilesh Punde, Co-Founder & COO, added: “Opening this new facility is a milestone in our growth journey. By providing immersive, hands-on demonstrations, we are equipping enterprises with the tools they need to embrace the future of collaboration.”

Looking ahead, AV Dynamic plans to expands its footprints across India's major business hubs, creating a nationwide network of innovation spaces. By continuing its partnerships with global leaders/OEMs, the company aims to deliver smarter, sustainable, and secure collaboration experiences for the enterprises.

About AV Dynamics

AV Dynamic is a leading provider of advanced audio-visual and collaboration solutions, specializing in enterprise boardrooms, huddle spaces, and hybrid work environments. With a strong focus on innovation, security, and sustainability, the company partners with global AV leaders/OEMs to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication and accelerate decision-making.

Founded with the vision to transform the way organizations collaborate, AV Dynamic has grown to become a trusted partner for many corporates across industries including IT, BFSI, Education, Manufacturing, and Consulting. By combining deep domain expertise with a customer-first approach, the company ensures tailored AV deployments that drive measurable business outcomes.

With its Experience Center, AV Dynamic provides enterprises with a hands-on experience of next-generation technologies, enabling leaders to make informed decisions on adopting future-ready solutions.

For more information please visit: www.avdynamic.co.in

