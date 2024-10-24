Transjovan Capital recognized as 'Best M&A Advisory firm' in India for 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 24: Transjovan Capital, a premier global M&A advisory firm with offices in New Delhi, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Dubai, received the Platinum award for 'Best M&A Advisory firm' at the prestigious 'M&A Conclave & Awards' ceremony, which took place in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024.

The day-long event, organized by Transformance Forums, saw the participation of 100+ delegates from all over the country comprising of CEOs, CFOs, and M&A Heads across industries, discussing the theme 'Mastering integration excellence in M&A'.

Participating companies included representation from Cisco, Tata Elxsi, Razorpay, Manipal Group, Apar Technologies, Yahoo, Flowserve, Manjushree Technopack, Narayana Health, Sonata Software, Happiest Minds Technologies, TruAlt Bioenergy, Genpact, et al.

The keynote panel discussions were engaging and offered insights on various domain-related topics such as the DNA of M&A success, the role of diligence and integration strategy, the convergence of Private Equity and Corporations and mastering negotiation dynamics in M&A deals.

It was observed that throughout the year, Transjovan Capital has showcased deep expertise as an exclusive buy-side M&A advisor to several Fortune-500 corporations, MNCs, and large Indian conglomerates, assisting them with deal sourcing, target evaluation, and negotiations for executing their M&A plans. The largest such deal advised by the team was a USD 2 Bn overseas M&A transaction, while the typical deal size varied between USD 50 Mn to USD 200 Mn.

The firm has also consolidated its position as a leading sell-side equity fundraiser, enabling over USD 100 Mn growth capital transactions within the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Asthana, Managing Partner, Transjovan Capital, said, "We are humbled to have received this recognition. Our distinct buy-side M&A advisory capabilities have positioned us as a go-to specialist firm sought by highly acquisitive corporations.

On the fund-raising front, we have been very selective, not chasing volumes - only accepting a few that we believe we can do justice to.

Through our non-traditional operating model, we are addressing key industry pain points. We offer global coverage yet operate as an agile boutique firm, the execution is necessarily led by the Partners and we have seasoned domain leaders in addition to bankers on the deals.

I dedicate this award, on behalf of the firm, to our clients, associates, employees and stakeholders. This is a testimony to the trust that they have bestowed upon our brand and we shall continue to set industry-defining benchmarks in the years to come."

About Transjovan Capital

Transjovan Capital is a premier global M&A advisory firm with offices in New Delhi, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Dubai. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has advised 200+ clientele on cumulative transactions worth over USD 7 Bn, spread across 10+ countries globally.

It is focused on providing advisory services to clients pertaining to Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Equity Capital-raising, Corporate Strategy, and Board Advisory.

The firm is sector agnostic and has worked across traditional sectors (Industrials, Infrastructure, Consumer, Chemicals, Education, Engineering, Logistics, Media, Manufacturing, and Financial Services) as well as new-age sectors (Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Deeptech, AI, D2C, Agritech, IoT, Healthtech, Logistic tech, and Edtech).







