Transport Corporation of India Ltd announces results for Q2 and H1 FY'23

India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, announced its financial results today for the Q2 and H1 FY'23.

Standalone

Performance Highlights: H1 FY2023 vs. H1 FY2022

- Revenue from operations of Rs 1658 Crores, growth of 23 per cent y-o-y- EBITDA of Rs 214 Crores compared to Rs 186 Crores in H1 FY2022- EBITDA margin at 12.92 per cent compared to 13.82 per cent in H1 FY2022- PAT of Rs 134 Crores compared to Rs 117 Cores in H1 FY2022

Consolidated

Performance Highlights: H1 FY2023 vs. H1 FY2022

- Revenue from operations of Rs 1836 Crores, growth of 21 per cent y-o-y- EBITDA of Rs 236 Crores compared to Rs 198 Crores in H1 FY2022- EBITDA margin at 12.86 per cent compared to 13.02 per cent in H1 FY2022- PAT of Rs 151 Crores compared to Rs 124 Cores in H1 FY2022

Commenting on the result, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director TCI stated, "In Q2 & HY FY23, the company demonstrated consistent performance. Focus on core business fundamentals coupled with rising demand in the automobile and consumption sectors enabled all business segments to deliver satisfactory results despite inflationary pressure."

The company remains uniquely positioned in tapping high-growth segments through its extensive multimodal network, customized service offerings, investments in right technology and automation.

Further, the launch of the National Logistics Policy along with earlier announced PM Gati Shakti framework would be instrumental for a push towards seamless multimodal transportation and modern connectivity, increased digitization and standardization to make our country's logistics efficient and competitive. TCI continues to invest strongly on all these themes for strong growth over the years.

Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs 5000 Cr. is India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. TCI Group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company-owned offices, 13 mn sq ft of warehousing space and a strong team of trained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world-class resources, state-of-the-art technology and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. Its product offering includes:

TCI Freight: India's leading surface transport entity. This division is fully equipped to provide total transport solutions for cargo of any dimension or product segment. It transports cargo on FTL (Full truck load) / LTL (Less than truck load) / Small packages and consignments / Over Dimensional cargo.

TCI Seaways: TCI Seaways is well equipped with six ships in its fleet and caters to the coastal cargo requirements for transporting containers and bulk cargo. Being the pioneers in multimodal coastal shipping and container cargo movement and transportation services, TCI Seaways connects India with its western, eastern, and southern ports.

TCI Supply Chain Solutions: TCI SCS is a single window enabler of integrated supply chain solutions right from conceptualization and designing the logistics network to actual implementation. The core service offerings are Supply Chain Consultancy, Inbound Logistics, Warehousing / Distribution Centre Management & Outbound Logistics.

TCI Chemical Logistics Solutions: A subdivision of TCI which provides storage of chemicals - liquid, dry and gases in compliant warehouses and movement in ISO tank containers, gas tankers and flexi tanks by Rail, Road and Coastal.

TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd: Integrated cold chain service provider to meet the needs of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution services. The facility caters to the needs of various industries such as agriculture products, processed foods, life sciences, healthcare, specialty chemicals, among others.

TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt Ltd: An end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider, it is a joint venture between TCI and Concor. This segment synergises the strengths, infrastructure and capabilities of TCI Group with rail infrastructure of Concor. It establishes a cost-effective integrated rail-road service.

Transystem: Complete logistics solution provider from inbound to outbound logistics. Transystem is a logistics partner for Toyota Kirloskar and other Japanese companies in India. It comprises Completely Built Units (CBUs) and spare parts management, warehousing and distribution.

TCI Express Ltd: A leading express distribution specialist that offers a single window door-to-door & time definite solution for customers' express requirements. It serves across 40,000 locations in India and 202 countries abroad.

TCI Developers Ltd: It undertakes development of large modern Warehouses, Logistics Parks etc.

TCI Foundation: As the group's social arm, TCIF fulfils corporate social responsibility and runs charitable hospitals and schools for the underprivileged in rural areas. It has also collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & National Aids Control Organization to run programs on AIDS interventions and education among the vulnerable trucking community.

