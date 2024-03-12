Transport Minister of Karnataka, Ramalinga Reddy to Grace CAEV EXPO 2024 as Chief Guest

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: The eagerly anticipated CAEV EXPO 2024, Asia's biggest platform for showcasing the latest innovations in Connected, Autonomous, and Electric Vehicles (CAEV), is honored to announce the participation of Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister of Karnataka, as the Chief Guest.

Scheduled for March 14th and 15th, 2024, at KTPO, Bengaluru, CAEV EXPO 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, gathering industry leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to explore the future of mobility.

Ramalinga Reddy's presence and inaugural address underscores the Government of Karnataka's commitment to driving innovation and sustainable transportation solutions. As a key figure in the state's transportation landscape, his insights and vision are expected to enrich discussions on shaping the future of the automotive sector.

Hosted by Telematics Wire and presented by SecureThings with co powered by Quectel, CAEV EXPO 2024 is supported by an array of esteemed organizations, including the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Startup India, and others.

The event comes at a pivotal moment when the automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation, propelled by advancements in connectivity, autonomy, and electrification. CAEV EXPO 2024 serves as a dynamic platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, fostering industry collaborations, and driving forward the agenda of sustainable mobility.

With Ramalinga Reddy's participation, CAEV EXPO 2024 is poised to be a landmark event, offering invaluable insights and networking opportunities for stakeholders across the automotive ecosystem.

Sponsors that have confirmed to join CAEV EXPO 2024 are SecureThings, Quectel, Marvell, Nexus, Teltonika, Cavli Wireless, ETAS, LightMetrics, Taisys, Keysight, VinAI, VicOne, Excelfore, Valtech Mobility, FPT Software, Device Authority, Hero MotoCorp, Virya Autonomous Technologies, Spirent, Zilogic and Knot Consulting. CAEV EXPO is expected to generate business enquiries worth over INR 8 Billion, with over 150 exhibitors and more than 10000 attendees participating in the expo, which is being held over an area of ten thousand square metres.

Visit of CAEV EXPO 2024 is open for all and Visitor Registration is available Free of Cost. For delegate and visitor registration or for any other details, please visit - https://www.caevexpo.in/

