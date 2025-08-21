TransUnion CIBIL Partners with Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle's Iconic Suppandi to Mark 25 Years of Credit Empowerment

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: TransUnion CIBIL, India's pioneering insights and information company, is celebrating 25 years of building trust in India's credit ecosystem with a storytelling-led brand and consumer outreach campaign.

At the heart of its silver jubilee celebration is 'CIBIL Ki Kahaniyan', a special edition of the legendary Tinkle comic book created in collaboration with the Amar Chitra Katha stable, known to generations of Indians for its rich cultural legacy and widespread popularity. It features the beloved Tinkle character Suppandi, alongside two new characters Simran, his finance-savvy friend, and MyCIBIL a friendly personification of the CIBIL Score. The comic uses humour and storytelling to demystify credit concepts, explain the role of a credit bureau and highlight how responsible credit behaviour impacts the CIBIL Score.

Together, the trio takes readers on a light-hearted and informative journey through the world of credit. By appealing to adults who grew up with Suppandi and to younger readers starting their financial journeys, it makes learning about credit awareness both accessible and entertaining. Read the special 'CIBIL Ki Kahaniyan' edition with Suppandi and his friends here: https://www.cibil.com/content/dam/cibil/web-resources/pdf/comic.pdf?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=ack-campaign&utm_campaign=ack.

In parallel, TransUnion CIBIL has launched a campaign across print and social media, and will engage in a multi-city radio campaign. With the tagline, 'Sahi CIBIL Score, Badhaaye Khushi Ka Score' ("The right CIBIL Score can increase your happiness quotient"), the campaign reframes the credit score from a technical number into a personal enabler of dreams, whether it's owning a home, starting a business, or funding education. The campaign underscores how credit confidence is integral to modern aspirations.

Blending nostalgia, cultural familiarity, and financial literacy, the initiatives bring credit awareness and the importance of the CIBIL Score into everyday life through engaging, relatable narratives.

Mr. Bhavesh Jain, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, said, "This milestone is not merely a reflection of time, it is a testament to the trust we've earned and the impact we've made. For 25 years, TransUnion CIBIL has played a foundational role in supporting India's credit ecosystem. These campaign initiatives are designed to show how credit has enabled progress and been a catalyst for transformation. We are proud to have contributed to India's financial journey and remain deeply committed to advancing inclusive and responsible credit access."

" Behind every CIBIL Score is a story of dreams pursued, of resilience, and of progress. We hope that the stories we share through these campaign partnerships will inspire more people to learn about credit scores and responsible credit behaviours. Our focus remains on deepening our impact by helping communities across India access the opportunities they deserve. We are grateful to be part of this journey and remain committed to building a more inclusive and resilient credit ecosystem for all," said Jain.

Mr. V. Anantharaman, Chairman, TransUnion CIBIL, said: "Over the past 25 years, TransUnion CIBIL has stood for trust, transparency, and financial empowerment. Our journey reflects the strength of the partnerships we have built. We have worked closely with regulators, lenders, and ecosystem players, and each step has reinforced our role in shaping India's credit environment. We remain committed to making it inclusive as we continue to lead with information and insights, and stay focused on building a system that is ready for the future."

Ms. Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor-in-Chief of Tinkle, says, "Suppandi's simplicity and comic timing make him one of India's most loved comic characters, appealing to children and adults alike. Who better than him to demystify the world of credit scores and credit ratings? We also created two mascots, Simran and MyCIBIL, who along with Suppandi, promote credit literacy via comics. Our motto at Tinkle is 'Where Learning Meets Fun', and Amar Chitra Katha is very happy to have partnered with TransUnion CIBIL to make credit awareness and empowerment accessible to all. The process of creating 'CIBIL Ki Kahaniyan' was very interesting for us, and I'm happy to say our team has started checking their CIBIL score regularly!"

In the last 25 years of TransUnion CIBIL's operations in India, it has connected with over 7,000 institutions, enabling better-informed lending decisions. As of July 2025, 164 million consumers have self-monitored their CIBIL Score and Report.

In India, over the last couple of decades, more than 700 million individuals have gained access to formal credit, transforming households across the country. Over 36 million commercial entities have been similarly empowered, with over 85 million active microfinance borrowers. Over the past decade, 118 million women have entered the formal credit system, unlocking greater financial independence. Credit adoption among younger and first-time borrowers has accelerated, driven by targeted outreach and data-driven onboarding.

About TransUnion CIBIL:

India's pioneer information and insights company, TransUnion CIBIL, makes trust possible by ensuring each person and business entity is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers and businesses, stewarded with care.

We have developed technology and innovative solutions across core credit, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for millions of people and MSMEs in India.

We serve the financial sector as well as MSMEs and individual consumers. Our customers in India include banks, credit institutions, NBFCs, housing finance companies, microfinance companies, telecom companies and insurance firms.

For more information visit www.transunioncibil.com

About Amar Chitra Katha:

Amar Chitra Katha, founded in 1967 by Anant Pai, is India's largest and one of India's oldest comic book companies, with a library of over 600 titles in 20 languages covering mythology, history, fables, folklore and classical Indian literature. Selling over 5 million copies annually, it has expanded digitally, reaching a global audience through the ACK Comics App, Kindle, and platforms like Alexa, Audible and YouTube. Having collaborated with over 500 brands, it continues to introduce new titles and adapt its iconic art style for new generations of readers worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755352/Tinkle___CIBIL_Ki_Kahaniyan.jpg

