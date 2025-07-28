Transworld Group Rebrands as ‘Transworld’ to Reflect Expanded Global Vision

Dubai [UAE], July 28: Transworld Group, a trusted name in global shipping and logistics, is rebranding itself as simply “Transworld”, signaling a bold new chapter in its ongoing evolution. The rebrand is accompanied by a new tagline: “We Bring You The World”

Founded with deep roots in shipping, Transworld has over the years transformed into a multi-sector enterprise, now encompassing logistics, shipping, aviation, and food. This brand refresh reflects the company's progressive trajectory while honoring its rich legacy built over decades.

“This change signals more than a new name – it represents our vision for the future,” said Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman, Transworld. “While our legacy in shipping remains foundational, we are now a diversified and future-ready organization solving complex challenges across multiple sectors. Transworld as a brand better captures this evolution.”

The rebranding includes a refreshed visual identity and simplified brand architecture that aligns with the company's commitment to agility, innovation, and global partnerships. Transworld remains dedicated to delivering excellence to its stakeholders while continuing to grow responsibly and strategically in new and emerging domains.

The transition to the new brand identity will roll out across all platforms and geographies in the coming weeks.

About Transworld

Transworld, established in 1977 and headquartered in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Dubai, UAE), is a global shipping and logistics conglomerate with a strong network of offices worldwide. With over four decades of expertise, the company provides comprehensive, one-stop solutions for shipping and logistics needs. Its diverse portfolio includes Ship Owning and Management (Container, Bulk Carriers, and Tankers), Private Luxury Charter Planes, Supply Chain Management, Warehousing, Cold Chain Solutions, Inland Transportation, Multimodal Freight Forwarding, Food Processing and Agri-Logistics, Shipping Agencies, Project Logistics, E-commerce solutions and E-learning.

For more information, please contact:

Namrata Malushte: +91 22 6811 0300 | namrata.malushte@transworld.com or info@transworld.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor