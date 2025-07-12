Trehan Media and Adio Brand Solutions Win Co-Branding Rights for 14 Iconic Delhi Metro Stations: A New Chapter in Urban Brand Engagement

New Delhi [India], July 12: In a bold leap for transit media and experiential advertising, Trehan Media (Subsidiary of Trehan Global Ltd), in collaboration with Adio Brand Solutions, has secured the prestigious co-branding rights for 14 high-value Delhi Metro stations from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This multi-year partnership is set to reimagine how millions engage with brands on their daily commute through one of the world's busiest metro systems.

The 14 Selected Stations:

Rajouri Garden, Moolchand, Dwarka Sector 14, Mayur Vihar, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, Sarai, Janpath, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg, Saket, Chandni Chowk.

Each of these stations is a critical node in Delhi's daily movement—intersecting lifestyle, governance, commerce, healthcare, heritage, and emerging urban growth zones.

⸻

“This is not a campaign. This is a city-wide narrative.” — Ishaan Trehan, Director, Trehan Media

Explaining the intent behind the strategic acquisition, Ishaan Trehan, Director of Trehan Media, shared:

“When you step back and look at these 14 stations together, they tell a complete story of Delhi. From the power corridors of Lok Kalyan Marg to the soul of old Delhi at Chandni Chowk; from the institutional trust of AIIMS and Moolchand to the bustling retail energy of Sarojini Nagar and Saket—these locations cover every facet of urban life. We didn't just go for footfall; we went for emotional and economic relevance.”

“Every station will offer its own unique branding experience. It's not about repetition—it's about resonance. Our goal is to create contextual storytelling at scale.”

⸻

Ankur Malhotra, Director, Adio Brand Solutions, adds:

“Our expertise lies in creating high-impact environments that feel natural, not intrusive. With DMRC's infrastructure and Trehan Media's creative direction, we're going to build a network of touchpoints where brands can connect with Delhi in real time, in real spaces. This is transit branding elevated to its most intelligent form.”

⸻

Behind the Strategy

The selection of stations follows a carefully mapped segmentation across four strategic clusters:

•Cultural & Heritage Hubs: Chandni Chowk, Delhi Gate, Janpath

•Institutional Anchors: AIIMS, Lok Kalyan Marg, Moolchand

•Retail & Lifestyle Zones: Sarojini Nagar, Saket, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden

•Urban Growth & Transit Corridors: Dwarka 14, Mayur Vihar, Indraprastha, Sarai

This grid allows for both hyper-local relevance and large-format brand storytelling across a connected commuter ecosystem.

⸻

Integrated Branding at Scale

Through the co-branding model, Trehan and Adio gain the rights to transform each station's:

•Nameboards (dual-branded identity)

•Entry and exit zones

•Platform-level displays and signage

•Digital panels and LED screens

•Branded kiosks and consumer activation points

This offers brands a rare combination: massive visibility + high dwell time + consistent daily recall.

⸻

A Win-Win for DMRC, Brands, and the City

With DMRC continuing to explore innovative non-fare revenue models, this partnership underscores the potential of public-private collaborations in enhancing both infrastructure and experience. For brands, the campaign offers unmatched scale, trust, and commuter engagement. For the city, it creates cleaner, design-forward transit spaces that bring in value—visually and economically.

⸻

About Trehan Media:

Trehan Media is one of India's fastest-growing transit and out-of-home media firms, known for its bold creative strategies and city-centric branding models.

About Adio Brand Solutions:

Adio is a leading outdoor and experiential media agency that specializes in high-impact branding across urban infrastructure, airports, highways, and transit hubs.

⸻

For collaboration opportunities and media inquiries:

info@adiobrandsolutions.com info@adiobrandsolutions.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor