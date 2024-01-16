Tribute to Entrepreneurs, Transforming Dreams into Reality on this National Startup Day

Tribute to Entrepreneurs, Transforming Dreams into Reality

New Delhi (India), January 16: In the vibrant landscape of innovation and enterprise, National Startup Day emerges as a beacon, illuminating the audacious journeys of visionaries who transform mere ideas into thriving realities. It is a celebration of the relentless spirit that defines entrepreneurs — the dream weavers and risk-takers who navigate uncharted territories, turning challenges into opportunities. As we delve into the world of startups, this article serves as a tribute to those who dare to defy the status quo, carving paths that not only shape industries but also inspire the next generation of trailblazers. Join us on this exploration of ambition, resilience, and the unwavering commitment that fuels the engine of progress in the entrepreneurial realm.

1. Ashir PNP: Founder of Expedite

Expedite stands as a premier force in the elevator manufacturing sector, with multiple cutting-edge manufacturing units strategically dispersed across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). From our GCC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, they orchestrate a global commitment to excellence. Advanced machinery and skilled workforce create diverse elevators, from high-speed to eco-friendly models in state-of-the-art facilities. What sets Expedite apart is its unique capability to design and manufacture tailor-made elevators for any space. Tailored elevators adeptly merge with surroundings, adapting to unique architectural intricacies and fulfilling specialized requirements seamlessly. Their commitment to customization extends beyond industry standards, reflecting our dedication to elevating user experiences. At Expedite, they elevate with precision, innovation, quality. Redefining vertical mobility with unparalleled flexibility in their engineered elevators.

2. Dushyant Kumar Tyagi: CEO of Farmgate Technologies Private Limited

Farmgate Technologies stands out as an exemplar of innovation in the Food and Agriculture Sector. With over 30 years of diverse expertise in inputs, retail, commodities, and agricultural technology, Dushyant plays a pivotal role in focusing on digitizing value chains and optimizing system efficiencies in agriculture trade. Dushyant’s leadership and unwavering commitment are evident in the success of e-NAM, the world’s largest digital platform for spot trade in agriculture, contributing to an impressive 11% increase in farmers’ income in India. Under his guidance, Team Farmgate has adeptly added value to trade processes, facilitating transactions of over 9 Crore Metric Tons valued at INR 3.2 Lakh Crores, with 1.8 Crore farmers and 2.5 Lakh traders registered. He envisions transacting 2.5 Crore Metric Tons by 2025, symbolizing Agri-Entrepreneurship and transformative leadership.

3. Gaurang Jindal and Himanshu Teotia: Co-Founders of Mentorsity

Mentorsity stands as a beacon of transformation in education, where learning is not just a journey but a life-changing experience. We believe every student harbors hidden potential, ready to be unlocked. Here, learning intersects with innovation, forging paths to remarkable futures. As a unique mentoring-driven ecosystem, Mentorsity caters to students, professionals, and businesses alike. Elevate together with peer learning, automated referrals, and branding opportunities—earn, learn, and ascend collaboratively. Mentorsity's Vision is to create the world’s most extensive community of enthusiastic learners, united by shared interests and mindsets, leveraging gamification. This community, along with our contributors, aspires to foster an environment rich in potential, making a tangible difference in society. At Mentorsity, we are crafting an unparalleled nurturing ecosystem for learners, blending cutting-edge technology with human touch.

4. Dr. Niraj Jha: Founder & CEO of Hanuman

Dr. Niraj Jha, a visionary with two decades in healthcare, founded Hanuman Care in June 2020, an Indian startup dedicated to revolutionizing emergency healthcare. At the forefront of digital EMS-tech solutions, Hanuman Care pioneers innovative ambulance services and strategic hospital partnerships, redefining patient-centric care. Their services, designed for rapid response, incorporate an integrated fleet management system and a ground-breaking train ambulance facility for long-distance medical travel. Dr. Jha, a Six Sigma Green Belt and NABH Assessor, is a trailblazer in healthcare management, quality improvement, and business development, with awards like Medgate 40 Under 40 and ATAL SAMMAN 2021. His commitment to excellence and transformative healthcare, reflected in his education with associations with BITS Pilani, CMC Vellore, and Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, positions Hanuman Care as a visionary initiative blending medical expertise with cutting-edge technology for a healthier, more connected India.

5. Pankaj Gupta: Founder of Spectrum Fintech

On National Startup Day, we celebrate the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship and honor the visionaries who turn dreams into reality. Today we shine a light on Spectrum Fintech, a pioneering startup that exemplifies innovation in financial technology. Spectrum Fintech is an Unwavering determination, to revolutionise fintech with innovative solutions and a commitment to excellence. Pankaj Gupta, Founder of Spectrum, accomplished fintech leader with 20+ years, excelling in 7 domains i.e, Spectrum Invest, Insure, Loan, Pay, Travel, Wealth, and Partner, driving success through expertise and innovation. Spectrum Fintech has not only met but exceeded all expectations, setting the benchmark for customer-centricity. Spectrum Fintech excels in the dynamic startup landscape, embodying entrepreneurial spirit and growth. Crafting bespoke solutions, it excels in innovation by precisely addressing clients’ unique requirements, setting it distinctly apart.

6. Sajid Jamal and Rajesh Johnny: Co-Founder of BranchX

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, Rajesh Johnny and Sajid Jamal have embarked on a remarkable journey, driven by a vision to foster financial inclusion. Recognizing the importance of catering to diverse needs, they launched BranchX in the middle of the pandemic, which stands for its innovative approach emphasizing the neighbourhood banking model to bridge the gap. By leveraging Xenie branchX AI platform tailors' financial solutions to individual needs, ensuring that wealth management is not a privilege but a right for all. This dynamic duo’s journey epitomizes the transformative impact of fintech on bridging economic gaps and creating a more inclusive financial landscape. Yet, behind their success lies an entrepreneurial journey fraught with challenges and unwavering determination.

7. Soma Singh: Founder & CEO of Mindshift Education Pvt. Ltd.

Soma Singh, a Freelance Teacher Trainer, Passionate Edupreneur, education Consultant, Power Thinking Coach, Founder & CEO of Mindshift Education Pvt. Ltd., Art of Living Volunteer, Education Leader with a rich experience of 26 years in teacher training, school administration and contemporary pedagogy including 15 years of experience as an education leader with Delhi Public School. At Mind Shift Education, they endeavour to inspire and equip the teachers, parents and young generation to work forward with a Growth Mindset, an approach where people unlearn the preset patterns, learn the contemporary methods and strategies to raise their abilities, skills and impact. They provide teachers training, soft skills training for corporates, parenting sessions and soft skills training for school and college students.

8. Dr. Sundar Kataria, Sangeeta Jagtiani Vaswani & Shobha Sachdev: Co- Founders of Saanidhaanam

Saanidhaanam Assisted Living Facilities is a NOT-FOR-PROFIT organization providing Accessible Residential Services with Vocational, medical, paramedical & carer services for people with physical disabilities and senior citizens under one roof under the expert team of professionals with experience in the field of Disability and Quality management for over 40 years. “What After US?” “Who will look after our aging parents while we are away?” these questions hound parents of people with disabilities and Sr citizens. This led the team to set up this, one-of-a-kind inclusive residential home in India, with the aim to ensure our residents’ Social, Emotional, Intellectual and Physical well-being in a safe and secure environment. Saanidhaanam is supported by SJK Foundation with section 80G of the Income Tax Act.



9. Tushar Kansal: Founder of Kansaltancy Ventures

He is an accomplished professional, a “Thought Leader” & a “Thought Influencer” with Top Corporate experience (Deloitte, Brand Capital et al), of more than 2 decades. Since 2016, Tushar has supported more than 5000 Startups & Growth-stage companies in diverse sectors by means of Venture Capital, Debt, Consulting & Strategic Services, leveraging his 300+ Investor & Financial Institution connects with deals ranging from USD 1-100 million. Tushar is a Venture Advisor with Loyal VC, the Canadian VC Fund and has invested in over 350 Companies in 60 countries. A multiple-award winner, he has delivered over 300+ talks, including at TEDx, Top Academic Institutions like IIT's/IIM's & Corporate Platforms – These Talks are available in the public domain like Google & YouTube.

10. Zahara Kanchwalla: Co-founder & CEO of Rite KnowledgeLabs

Zahara Kanchwalla is the Co-founder & CEO of Rite KnowledgeLabs, an award-winning thought-leadership content agency. She has been running it successfully for the last 8 years. With over 18 years of experience, her body of work is rooted in business communications, technology, BFSI and financial content. This expertise has enabled her to build a strong and diverse client base for Rite KnowledgeLabs, with multinational customer engagements across industry sectors. Zahara believes, a robust start-up ecosystem not only fosters wealth creation but also serves as a gateway to innovation and national development. As a woman entrepreneur, she hopes for greater acknowledgement of the contributions made by women founders to India’s economic development. She is an advocate for specific policy measures encouraging women to actively participate in India’s economic growth narrative and start new businesses.

As we conclude our journey through the dynamic tapestry of entrepreneurial spirit on National Startup Day, the resonance of these stories echoes the heartbeat of innovation. Each venture, every pivot, and all the lessons learned contribute to a collective narrative of perseverance and achievement. On this day, we extend our gratitude to the bold minds who, against the odds, dared to dream and dared to act. National Startup Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it’s a reminder that, through determination and ingenuity, dreams can materialize into impactful ventures. Let us carry forward the inspiration garnered from these narratives, fostering an environment where every idea, big or small, can take flight. The celebration continues, and the journey of entrepreneurship remains an ever-evolving saga, fueled by the passion and resilience of those who embark on the adventure of transforming dreams into reality.

