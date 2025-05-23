Trident Hyderabad Hosts Miss World 2025 Delegates GM Gaurav Kumra Joins Talent Jury Panel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23:Trident Hotels, renowned for its gracious hospitality and understated luxury, is the official hospitality partner for the 72nd edition of Miss World. This year, the city of Hyderabad welcomed contestants from over 100 countries, and Trident Hyderabad played host with its signature blend of warmth, comfort, and world-class service.

Adding to the honour of this association, Mr. Gaurav K Kumra, Vice President and General Manager, Trident Hyderabad, was invited to join the esteemed judging panel for the Miss World Talent Round—a celebrated segment that highlights creativity, skill, and cultural expression.

Reflecting on the experience, Mr. Kumra shared: “It was a delight to witness such powerful performances and to engage with such passionate, talented young women from around the world. The Talent Round was a celebration of individuality, culture, and courage—each act told a story that went beyond entertainment. In hospitality, we are trained to notice the details that reveal character, and here, I saw that in abundance. These women represent a generation of grace, intellect, and resilience.”

Trident Hyderabad served as a serene and inspiring base for the contestants during their stay, offering a carefully curated experience that allowed them to rest, recharge, and connect. From thoughtful amenities to bespoke dining, every detail reflected the brand's dedication to excellence.

