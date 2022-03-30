Trimble inaugurates new R&D centre in Chennai

Trimble, an industrial technology company, inaugurated its new office in Varalakshmi IT Park, OMR, Chennai today. The new office space will be home to one of the largest R&D centers globally for Trimble. The new office facility will allow for space to increase its employee base, as part of Trimble's long-term strategic growth plan in the region.

Trimble's new office in Chennai features state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities and will enable Trimble to better serve its customers and partners from around the world. The 300,000 square feet Class A office space, with 50 meeting rooms and a seating capacity of nearly 2,000 staff simultaneously, allows for effective social distancing and compliance to local COVID guidelines. Sixty percent of the building features an open office design, with a minimum of six feet between employees' seating arrangements. Trimble will continue to focus on sanitization and safety with the addition of in-house medical support. Offering employees greater flexibility, the Chennai office will also be adopting a hybrid working model.

Ronald Bisio, Senior Vice President at Trimble was in India to inaugurate the new office. "India's abundance of skilled R&D talent in cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, AI/ML, analytics, AR/VR, and web services makes it the natural choice for housing one of our largest R&D operations. India is also a strategic market for our businesses, including construction, agriculture, and geospatial, and we remain committed to growing our operations here and deliver greater value through our innovations to our customers not just in India, but around the world."

The office was designed to provide beautiful, landscaped views on every floor. It also has various facilities for its employees such as internet-enabled collaborative spaces, gym, play areas, creche, health food cafe and lobby areas on two floors. The office also has a well-equipped library and state-of-the-art research labs for teams to work on next-gen autonomous navigation and field technology scanning solutions including AR/VR tech, 3D positioning and control products besides working with the most progressive tools in precision technology.

With a focus on sustainability, the Chennai office is equipped with a rainwater harvesting system and an onsite wastewater treatment and recycling system for sustainable water management. In addition, the office utilizes solar-powered lighting, together with other energy efficiency measures for sustainable energy management

Rajan Aiyer, Vice President and Managing Director, Trimble, South Asia Region commented that, "Trimble's new office in Chennai marks an important milestone for our presence in India. The continual growth of Trimble's India R&D center is a testimony to India's talent potential. We are truly thankful to Trimble executive management who have placed such great faith over the years in our ability to deliver innovative technology solutions from India for our customers around the world. We really are making an India for the world."

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

