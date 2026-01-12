Tripura exports 15,000 scented lemons to Kolkata; organic farming crosses 20,000 hectares

Agartala, Jan 12 Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on Monday, flagged off a consignment of 15,000 scented lemons from the Agartala Railway Station to Kolkata, marking another milestone in the state's expanding organic farming sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that although scented lemons from Tripura had earlier been sent outside the state, this consignment was exported through the Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency in collaboration with Baramura Organic Produces Company Limited.

Minister Nath said the lemons were cultivated by around 80 farmers across nearly 100 hectares of land, mainly in the South Hadrai and Hawaibari areas of Khowai district.

He added that the initiative was taken by Sourav Gupta, a resident of Agartala, following the 'Prabashi Tripura' programme held recently under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"Farmers are our 'Annadata' (food providers) and deserve the highest respect. Agriculture is the backbone of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised the need to strengthen this sector by providing all necessary support to farmers. Agriculture remains our first priority," the Minister said, adding that the produce would be marketed in Kolkata.

Minister Nath also said that another consignment of 15,000 scented lemons would be exported shortly.

Highlighting the state's progress in organic farming, the Minister added that the area under organic cultivation in Tripura has increased from around 2,000 hectares before 2018 to more than 20,000 hectares at present.

"Our main objective is to double farmers' income. The state government is supporting farmers by ensuring market access and fair prices through Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs)," he said.

Tripura Assembly Treasury bench Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, Agriculture Secretary Apurba Roy and other senior officials were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Minister Nath earlier said that over the last seven years (2018 to 2025), the Horticulture Department has exported 73.15 metric tonnes (MT) of pineapple to Dubai, Oman and Qatar.

"In addition, 4.40 MT of jackfruit were exported to the US, while 30 MT of ginger and 17 MT of betel leaf were exported to Bangladesh during the same period," the Minister added.

