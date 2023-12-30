Triumphant Victory: Engineer Chandrasekar Secures Second Term as President of Tamilnadu Paralympic Sports Association

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30: In a recent election at the prestigious Tamil Nadu University of Physical Education and Sports, Engineer Chandrasekar achieved a resounding re-election, solidifying his position as the President of the Tamilnadu Paralympic Sports Association for a remarkable second consecutive term.

The event, graced by the presence of University Vice Chancellor Sundar, administrators Chandrasekar, Mahadev, and distinguished figures from the Para Olympic Association alongside renowned Para Olympians, witnessed a collective expression of admiration and congratulations for Engineer Chandrasekar's well-deserved re-election.

Engineer Chandrasekar's influence extends beyond administrative achievements. His pivotal role in facilitating the participation of top-tier athletes from Tamil Nadu in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo stands as a testament to his commitment to promoting excellence in sports. Notably, under his leadership, Tamil Nadu athletes not only made a mark in the Paralympic Games in Beijing, China but also showcased their prowess at the Asian Paralympic Games in Paris, France last July.

Recognized for fostering a culture of support and encouragement, Engineer Chandrasekar has played a key role in leading differently-abled athletes from Tamil Nadu to numerous victories in Para Olympic Games. His emphasis on the significance of providing proper training and motivation to talented players is evident in the ongoing initiatives aimed at identifying, training, and propelling athletes to compete at regional, national, and international levels.

In a statement reflecting his unwavering commitment, Engineer Chandrasekar articulated his vision for nurturing the most talented players from Tamil Nadu with the ultimate goal of securing Para Olympic medals. "Talented players can achieve greatness with the right training and motivation," he declared. "Efforts are underway to identify and train these individuals, providing them with opportunities to compete on the global stage." he added. This marks a significant stride towards the continued success of Tamil Nadu athletes in Para Olympic competitions, solidifying Engineer Chandrasekar's legacy as a champion for excellence in the realm of sports.

