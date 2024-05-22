Troika Tech Introduces Game-Changing RCS Chat and WhatsApp Business API Services to Redefine Digital Customer Engagement in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: In an innovative leap forward, Troika Tech Services, Mumbai's leading digital marketing agency, proudly announces the launch of its new communication services: RCS Chat and WhatsApp Business API. These state-of-the-art technologies are set to transform the landscape of customer communications, providing businesses with unprecedented tools to enhance interaction and engagement with their customers. These advanced communication platforms are designed to revolutionize how businesses interact with their customers by offering richer, more interactive communication options.

Revolutionizing Business Communications with RCS Chat

"RCS Chat represents a paradigm shift in business-to-customer communications. It allows businesses to deliver more engaging and interactive content directly to a user's default messaging app," said Parvati Matkate, Co-Founder of Troika Tech Services.

In today's digital age, customer expectations are continuously evolving, demanding more interactive and engaging communication solutions. Responding to this demand, Troika Tech has unveiled its RCS (Rich Communication Services) Chat service, a modern take on traditional SMS. RCS Chat allows businesses to send rich, engaging content directly to customers' mobile phones without requiring any additional app downloads.

"RCS Chat is not just a step forward in business communication; it's a leap into the future," says Parvati Matkate, Co-Founder of Troika Tech. "This platform enables businesses to share vibrant images, GIFs, videos, and even interactive messages, providing a multimedia experience that enhances customer interaction and satisfaction."

RCS Chat also incorporates advanced features such as read receipts, typing indicators, and rich card messages, making communications feel more personal and engaging. These features are designed to improve customer service efficiency, streamline transactions, and boost the effectiveness of promotional campaigns.

The Rich Communication Services (RCS) market is experiencing significant growth and is set to revolutionize the way businesses and customers communicate. According to recent data, the global RCS market size is projected to escalate from USD 5.55 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion in 2024, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3 per cent. This surge is attributed to the transition from traditional SMS to more dynamic and media-rich formats, alongside the increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile internet access.

Empowering Seamless Interactions with WhatsApp Business API

Alongside RCS Chat, Troika Tech is excited to launch its WhatsApp Business API services, which are tailored for seamless integration and automation of customer communications. This robust platform supports large-scale communication needs, allowing businesses to manage thousands of customer interactions simultaneously while maintaining a high level of personalization.

"WhatsApp is a global leader in messaging, and with the WhatsApp Business API, companies can now leverage this platform to deepen customer relationships," states Godwin Pinto, Co-Founder of Troika Tech. The API enables direct communication with customers on a platform they are familiar with and use daily, which increases engagement rates and customer loyalty.

"The integration of WhatsApp Business API allows our clients to harness the widespread popularity and convenience of WhatsApp to deliver personalized customer service and marketing messages efficiently," explained Godwin Pinto, Co-Founder of Troika Tech Services.

The WhatsApp Business API is particularly effective for delivering timely notifications, customer support, and highly targeted promotions. It also supports integration with existing customer relationship management (CRM) tools, ensuring that all customer interactions are tracked and managed efficiently.

The WhatsApp Business API is experiencing rapid growth in India, with forecasts indicating substantial increases in adoption among businesses. According to recent data, the total enterprise spend on WhatsApp Business by medium and large companies is expected to grow from USD 38.7 million in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 151 per cent. This highlights the significant investment and integration of WhatsApp Business API into corporate communication strategies across various industries.

Dedicated Support and Seamless Integration

Understanding the challenges businesses face when adopting new technologies, Troika Tech offers comprehensive support and seamless integration services for RCS Chat and WhatsApp Business API. "Our goal is to ensure that businesses can leverage these powerful tools without any disruption to their existing operations," explains Mawin Pinto, Co-Founder of Troika Tech.

Troika Tech's team of experts will provide end-to-end support, from initial setup and integration to ongoing management and optimization of the services. This hands-on approach guarantees that businesses can maximize the benefits of their new communication tools from day one.

"These technologies represent our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world," stated Mawin Pinto, Co-Founder of Troika Tech Services. "They are game-changers for businesses looking to improve conversion rates and build stronger relationships with their customers."

As more companies recognize the benefits of such technologies, the adoption rate is likely to continue its upward trend, bolstering digital communication strategies across the nation.

Troika Tech Services

Founded in 2012, Troika Tech Services has grown to become one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Mumbai, India. Known for its innovative solutions and commitment to customer satisfaction, Troika Tech continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in digital marketing and communication technologies.

Invitation to Embrace the Future of Communication

Troika Tech invites businesses across industries to experience the benefits of enhanced digital communication through RCS Chat and WhatsApp Business API. With these tools, companies can not only meet the current demands of digital customer engagement but also future-proof their communication strategies.

Troika Tech is excited to partner with forward-thinking businesses ready to elevate their customer communications to new heights. Join us in embracing these revolutionary technologies and redefining the possibilities of digital engagement.

