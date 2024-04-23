Truecaller & Gurugram Police Collaborate to Enhance Safety in Digital Communication

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 23: Gurugram Police has joined forces with Truecaller, the global Caller ID and Spam Blocking app, to build safety in digital communication, combating cybercrime, and raising cyber safety awareness among citizens. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Shri Siddhant Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Staff), South Gurugram. Through proactive measures against evolving fraud and scams in the digital space, this partnership seeks to collectively work towards establishing a safe cyberspace for citizens.

This collaboration includes CyberWise training sessions led by Truecaller in partnership with Gurugram Police to educate citizens on preventing cyber fraud and reporting online harms. Furthermore, Truecaller has expanded its Government Directory Services in Gurugram, by incorporating verified police contact numbers to combat impersonation fraud.

This integration will empower users to easily identify verified numbers, thereby reducing the risk of falling victim to impersonation scams. In a bid to promote online safety awareness, Truecaller and Gurugram Police will further extend the initiative across the state and support the Utkrisht Society for Safety, a non-profit initiative by Haryana Police. Truecaller is committed to aiding in fostering safety in communication and combating spam and fraud, thereby contributing to a safer digital ecosystem.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, the commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Shri Siddhant Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Staff), South Gurugram said, "Gurugram Police is actively dedicated to increasing cyber safety awareness and empowering citizens to stay safe online. The ongoing challenges of cyber fraud are concerning, as Gurugram Police receives around 100-120 complaints daily, with an average monthly loss of Rs40 crore due to cyber fraud. To combat this, our collaborative efforts with Truecaller aim to reduce the impersonation of Gurugram Police officials by verifying official numbers through Truecaller's Government Directory Services. Through the cyber safety training sessions, our mission is to provide citizens with the essential knowledge and skills needed to make informed choices for their protection while harnessing opportunities in the digital world. We look forward to working collaboratively with Truecaller to ensure the safety of citizens in Gurugram and across the state."

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Mr Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director at Truecaller India, said, "Truecaller is committed to working with law enforcement agencies and the government to curb online frauds and ensure cyber safety of citizens. This MoU marks a significant stride in our efforts to work alongside law enforcement in addressing the escalating number of fraud cases, including preventing the impersonation of police officials through verification on the Government Directory Services. We have previously also partnered with other law enforcement agencies such as Delhi Police and Assam Police as part of our initiatives to combat online fraud. Moreover, we are actively engaged in enhancing citizens' cyber fraud prevention capabilities through cyber safety training programs."

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

