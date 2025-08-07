Trump indicates China could face secondary sanctions for Russian Oil purchase

Washington DC [US], August 7 : US President Donald Trump has indicated that China could face secondary sanctions or additional tariffs for buying Russian Oil. On Wednesday (local time), the US President had hit India with additional tariffs of 25% specifically tied to the purchase of Russian Oil.

At a news conference in the White House, the US President was asked if similar secondary sanction would apply to China given that the Chinese are the largest buyers of Russian Crude Oil. The President replied saying, "It may happen, I don't know, I can't tell you yet, we did it with India and we are doing it probably with a couple of others, one of them could be China."

According to data by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CERA) for June 2025, China has bought 47% of Russia's crude exports, followed by India (38%), the EU (6%), and Turkiye (6%). CERA is an independent research organisation registered as a nonprofit in Finland.

Turkiye, is the largest buyer of oil products and has purchased 26% of Russia's oil product exports, followed by China (13%) and Brazil (12%).

The EU was the largest buyer of LNG from Russia purchasing 51% of LNG exports from the country, followed by China (21%) and Japan (18%).

The EU was also the largest buyer of Russia's pipeline gas, purchasing 37% of it, followed by China (30%) and Turkiye (27%).Neither China nor Turkey are facing additional US tariffs specifically tied to Russian Oil or Oil Product imports.

On Wednesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs had pointed at China and Turkey while saying that targeting India with additional sanctions for Russian imports was unfair.

In its statement the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA added.

Neither China nor Turkey are facing additional US tariffs specifically tied to Russian Oil or Oil Product imports.

Meanwhile, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro justified the secondary tariff imposed on India citing national security grounds. Addressing a news conference Navarro said, "This was a pure national security issue associated with India's abject refusal to stop buying Russian oil."

With the US pushing the purchase of Russian Oil as a national security issue, there could soon be additional tariffs for countries like China, unless a peace deal is worked out with Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor