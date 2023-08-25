Tulip Group Joins Forces with Schell to Revolutionize Water Efficiency in Real Estate

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 25: Tulip Group, a leading name in the real estate industry known for its innovation and excellence, has taken a significant stride towards sustainability and water conservation through its strategic partnership with Schell, the world's leading flush valve technology company. This collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge German flush valve technology to Tulip Group's latest residential project, Infinity Avana, located in Punawale.

Water scarcity during summers has been a recurring issue in the PCMC region, prompting Tulip Group to seek innovative solutions that not only enhance residents' quality of life but also address environmental challenges. Schell's state-of-the-art flush valve technology offers a groundbreaking solution, promising to reduce water consumption by an impressive 50% with each flush. This achievement aligns seamlessly with Tulip Group's commitment to sustainable development and responsible water management.

One of the standout advantages of Schell's technology lies in its ease of service. Unlike conventional flush systems that require intricate concealed wall adjustments, Schell's design places the entire service mechanism externally, enabling faster and more efficient maintenance. This feature not only saves time but also eliminates the need for specialized plumbing services, making it a user-friendly solution for homeowners with zero maintenance.

Sanjay Varma, the visionary founder of Tulip Group, brings with him over 25 years of experience in the real estate sector. His journey began in the contracting business in 2002 and later evolved into real estate development. With a history of successful collaborations and project deliveries, Mr. Varma has consistently demonstrated his dedication to excellence and innovation. When asked about the recent collaboration, he mentions, “The vision is to bring world-class bathroom fittings to India. Our mission and vision have always been to bring the best and we strive to improve our services each day. The collaboration only escalates this vision to a higher value and we are more than excited about this.”

The Infinity Avana project stands as a testament to Tulip Group's commitment to redefining living spaces. With a focus on enhancing lifestyles while remaining budget-friendly, the project aims to offer residents a seamless water pressure experience across all floors. Tulip Group's mission to become the most trusted and beloved real estate partner for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments is reflected in its collaboration with Schell, an embodiment of cutting-edge technology and sustainability.

Tulip Group, founded by Sanjay Varma in 2012, has emerged as a pioneer in luxury real estate development. With a focus on creating spaces that redefine living standards, Tulip Group consistently exceeds expectations through innovation, excellence, and a commitment to sustainability. Their latest collaboration with Schell, a world leader in flush valve technology, exemplifies their dedication to addressing real-world challenges with cutting-edge solutions.

Schell, a global leader in flush valve technology, is renowned for its innovative solutions that revolutionize water efficiency in plumbing systems. With a rich legacy of German engineering excellence, Schell's commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with Tulip Group's mission to create environmentally responsible living spaces. Through their collaboration, Tulip Group and Schell aim to set new benchmarks in water conservation and user-friendly technology.

Together, Tulip Group and Schell are shaping a sustainable future through innovation and partnership.

