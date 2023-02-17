Turning visions to reality, Nishchay Gandhi designs leads the wedding design sector of 2023 with its Luxe, fresh outlook

Nishchay Gandhi designs is a name standing out amidst the luxury decor sect today. The Delhi Based company opened doors 10 years ago, embedding itself as a renowned company providing luxury event solutions including intricate design and execution. A connoisseur of creation and creativity, Nishchay began working in the decor industry in the year 2011, steadily building it into his own firm in 2016.

A nuanced mind, Nishchay is a pioneer in the industry, known for his marvellous work with florals and panelling. The entrepreneur stands out for bringing an exquisite attention to detail with his immaculate design sensibilities and a deep rooted understanding of client needs merged with artistic vision. Creating visual spectacles spanning 11 years in the industry, the maven has become a household name synonymous with memorable weddings across Asia.

The work ethic of the firm remains youthful yet timeless and highly client centric. As opposed to the conventional route of creating pre-designs and presentations, NGD creates plans post mapping out the location, artists, the personality and preferences of the couple and so on, weaving together a personalised dream vision for the duo. The intricacy and nuance Nishchay creates at an occasion is comparable to the love one would pour into creating their home. Speaking about his vision, Founder Nishchay Gandhi, said, "The firm's vision remains to take decor to the home decor sophistication level. We steer clear from replicating trends, and on the contrary try to create our own."

The brand boasts of a clientele including Playback Singer Akhil Sachdeva and Cricketer Deepak Chahar. NGD has undertaken social events for the likes of business leaders like Hero Honda, Vjohn group , Ace, Indo Farm Tractors, Libas, Jaipurias, Suneja Builders, Unbrako amidst others. Nishchay Gandhi spearheaded the designs at the wedding for Veteran and Former Solicitor General of India Rohinton Fali Nariman's grandchild amidst other renowned personalities.

A fresh, foresighted and luxurious label, Nishchay Gandhi Designs is a go to- plush event design company that works all around the globe to turn your dreams into a reality.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor