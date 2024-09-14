Tuticorin Airport is undergoing major upgradation; likely to be completed by December

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Airport is undergoing significant upgrades, including the extension of the runway for A-321 aircraft operations, construction of a new apron, terminal building, technical block-cum-control tower, and fire station, at a cost of Rs381 crore, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement on Saturday.

AAI Chairman M. Suresh visited the Tuticorin Airport project site on September 14, 2024, to review the ongoing upgrade works.

Spread over 17,500 sq m, the new terminal building will accommodate 1,440 passengers during peak hours and handle 2 million passengers annually. The building will be equipped with modern facilities and passenger amenities, including three aerobridges.

The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated, energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The project also includes extending the existing runway from 1,350 metres to 3,115 metres, making the airport suitable for A-321 operations. Other works include the construction of a new ATC tower-cum-technical block, a fire station, apron extension for the parking of five A-321 aircraft, an isolation bay, link taxi track, and part-parallel taxi track.

Currently, Tuticorin Airport is connected to Chennai and Bengaluru with six daily flights. It can accommodate 156 passengers during peak hours and handle 300,000 passengers annually, primarily operating ATR-type aircraft.

AAI added that the airport's upgradation will not only meet the local community's demand for improved passenger services but also boost trade and tourism in Tuticorin and nearby districts such as Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, and Virudhunagar.

The construction of the new terminal building and runway extension is expected to be completed by December 2024, according to AAI.

