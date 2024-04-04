Tver State Medical University Invites Indian Applicants- Announced 300 Seats for Indian Students

SRV Media

Tver [Russia], April 4: Tver State Medical University, renowned for its excellence in medical education and a top destination for Indian students seeking quality medical training, conducted a webinar today aimed at prospective Indian students and their parents. Professor Lesya Vasilyevna Chichanovskaya, the esteemed Rector of Tver State Medical University, addressed attendees, throwing light on various aspects of the university's offerings and admission procedures.

In a significant announcement, Professor Chichanovskaya revealed that the university plans to admit 300 Indian students this year, reflecting its commitment to fostering international collaboration and diversity. Applications for admission will commence on May 2nd, with Rus Education serving as the designated International admission partner for Indian students.

Highlighting the language of instruction, Professor Chichanovskaya reassured attendees that the education for Indian students would primarily be conducted in English. However, recognizing the importance of linguistic proficiency for effective patient interaction, the university will also offer Russian language classes during the initial year to aid students during clinical engagements.

Emphasizing practical training, the Rector underscored the university's robust clinical base, providing students with ample opportunities for hands-on experience. Additionally, she mentioned her expertise in Neurology and the forthcoming availability of her book, currently published in Russian, with an English translation to cater to Indian students.

In a gesture towards cultural integration, Professor Chichanovskaya announced the organization of an annual cricket tournament, acknowledging the sport's significance to Indian students. Furthermore, plans are underway to introduce cricket as a city sport in Tver, fostering camaraderie among students and locals.

Addressing concerns of international students, the university has established specialized departments for adaptation and safety. These initiatives include assistance with essential purchases, winter clothing, and the installation of CCTV cameras across campus boundaries, ensuring a secure environment for all.

Currently, Tver State Medical University hosts approximately 1400 international students, with 850 hailing from India. Professor Chichanovskaya concluded the webinar by advising aspiring Indian medical students to be confident in their choice, assuring them of the university's commitment to nurturing world-class doctors.

As Tver State Medical University continues its mission of academic excellence and international collaboration, it stands as a beacon of opportunity for Indian students pursuing medical education abroad.

