TVM Communication celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahmedabad, September 2: TVM Communication, a 360-degree PR firm providing strategic communications services across India, ushered in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by installing an idol of Lord Ganesha at its office in Ahmedabad.

This is the 10th consecutive year that TVM Communication celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya reverberated through the air as the firm brought a beautiful environment-friendly clay idol of Bappa to its office on Wednesday to mark the popular festival, which is being celebrated without any Covid-19 restrictions after two years.

“Lord Ganesha is the god of prosperity and wealth and brings good luck. As his devotees, our team and we eagerly look forward to welcoming Lord Ganesha to our office every year. We are happy to have continued the tradition this year,” said Vikas Thakkar, Founder of TVM Communication.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular festivals in Gujarat and India and is celebrated by people across caste and creed.

“The annual sojourn of Lord Ganesha to devotees’ homes and offices is a special occasion, and we are celebrating it with fervour and enthusiasm,” said Asmita Joshi, Founder of TVM Communication.

