TVS Motor Company and PETRONAS Partner to Form PETRONAS TVS Racing Team

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally has reached a partnership agreement with PETRONAS, an alliance that will see the progressive energy company become the title partner of TVS Racing, India's first factory racing team.

Rebranded as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team, the outfit will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season. PETRONAS is also set to supply its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta to the team who will participate in road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

TVS Racing, a pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982 has been integral in growing the racing performance culture. It has done so by creating multiple riding platforms for young enthusiasts to explore race performance in a fun and safe environment. This partnership will give a boost to further grow the popularity of racing in India.

The partnership is further complemented by a strategic business alliance with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) to develop a co-branded oil - PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro - which will be available for consumers in the high street market across India in May 2022.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO TVS Motor Company, "We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing. PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS' global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing's four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights."

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream PETRONAS, "PETRONAS continues to make headway across the value chain in India. Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil PETRONAS Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy. Today, we seal a stronger partnership with one of India's most respected OEM, TVS Motor Company, with the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team launch. PETRONAS lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing's ambitions."

Meghashyam L Dighole, Vice President, New Product Development, TVS Motor Company, "TVS Racing has been a prominent force in Indian Motorsports for over four decades. We are immensely committed to motor racing in the country and have been continuously working towards growing the interest and enthusiasm for the sport here. Our partnership with PETRONAS is a testimony of this, and it gives me immense pleasure to announce the renaming of the TVS Racing Team to PETRONAS TVS Racing Team.

Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Communications PETRONAS, "Through our involvement in global motorsports events, PETRONAS has been able to continuously innovate our Fluid Technology Solutions offering for track and road, and we are proud to partner and extend our expertise to the TVS Racing Team. We are highly motivated by this project. It gives us another platform to test our capabilities and create awareness about the PETRONAS brand and philosophy to motorsport fans in India, a strategic market for our business."

Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional Managing Director, PETRONAS Lubricants International, "The PETRONAS TVS Tru4 Race Pro engine oil is formulated with the same premium additive technology as the one used by the PETRONAS-TVS Racing team. This is so that TVS consumers can experience the same superior performance in their bikes."

TVS Racing has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company's "Track to Road" strategy. The brand has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 becoming the fastest growing brands in their respective segments. TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

We are a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 50 countries. We produce and deliver energy and solutions that power society's progress in a responsible and sustainable manner.

We seek energy potential across the globe, optimising value through our integrated business model. Our portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions.

Sustainability is at the core of what we do as we harness the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives. People are our strength and partners for growth, driving our passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, the national oil corporation of Malaysia. Established in 2008, PETRONAS Lubricants International manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricants products in over 90 markets globally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI has over 30 marketing offices in 27 countries, managed through regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Turin, Belo Horizonte, Chicago and Durban.

Currently ranked among the top 10, PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda to secure its position as a leading global lubricants company.

