Tweaking solar supply chains to avoid US tariffs not sustainable, says Solex CMD

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Tweaking supply chains of solar cells to escape the US tariffs is not an effective strategy because of constraints posed on the cost-effectiveness front, according to Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Solex Energy Limited.

Shah stated that India has the scale, cost advantage, and ecosystem needed to emerge as a global solar manufacturing hub.

"That's not a sustainable way, just a temporary thing because establishing unit outside India and making it cost effective, that's something which is a big challenge. Middle East, Qatar and Turkey those countries. I think India is India. The kind of cost that we can bring, the kind of the scale that we can bring. You can see like in 2019, the Indian capacity, the model manufacturing capacity was six gigawatt. Just with a line of the ALMM scheme, in just three years, the capacity has increased to 120 gigawatt." Solex Energy CMD said reacting to the solar company's move to recalibrate supply chains for maintaining access to US markets.

Talking about the trade diversification efforts of the solar firms, Shah said, "Changing global equations have opened new opportunities for India and Europe to collaborate. "As an Indian, we see a lot of opportunity. We were inventors in the past, we lost it, and now it is time to regain it again."

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISC Konstanz, Germany, for advanced R&D and technological collaboration in solar cell manufacturing.

Shah emphasized that future success for Indian manufacturers will depend on striking the right balance between innovation and affordability.

Commenting on US tariffs, Shah said they are "temporary," explaining that "US has no choice... they don't have any manufacturing." He noted that India stands to benefit from the current geopolitical environment as "people are having a habit of cost-effective or low-cost products which came from China and India."

Just a decade ago, India's solar landscape was in its infancy, with panels dotting only a few rooftops and deserts. Today, the nation has raced ahead to script history: India has officially surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest solar power producer. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India generated an impressive 1,08,494 GWh of solar energy, leaving Japan behind at 96,459 GWh.

India's cumulative solar power capacity stood at 119.02 GW as of July 2025. This includes 90.99 GW from ground-mounted solar plants, 19.88 GW from grid-connected rooftop systems, 3.06 GW from hybrid projects, and 5.09 GW from off-grid solar installations, reflecting the country's diverse approach to expanding renewable energy.[3]

As part of the pledge made at COP26, efforts are being directed towards reaching the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030. This commitment is seen as a key step in India's clean energy transition and its broader climate goals.

