Twitter battle between Venugopal, Scindia continues over airfare

New Delhi [India], June 12 : The Twitter battle between Congress leader KC Venugopal and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia continues over the latest rise in airfares and other affairs involving India's civil aviation sector.

Venugopal in a long tweet slammed Scindia saying the current govt has been incapable of curbing this price rise, preventing predatory behaviour on the part of airlines.

"FYI, here's what a hands-on approach looks like: there has been an increase in fares, mostly, for routes that were earlier being serviced by GoFirst," Scindia responded, adding his ministry not only took cognisance of the issue quickly, but also intervened by sending strict advisories to airlines to self-regulate fares.

https://twitter.com/JM_Scindia/status/1668213987111227392?s=20

The airline operator Go First had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled, which led to the hike in airfare in some routes.

"The DGCA is closely monitoring the same. Fares have reduced by up to 60 per cent, and are likely to decline further," he added in the tweet.

A portion of the routes that were earlier being served by GoFirst, which is under stress now, have already been allotted to other airlines, Scindia said earlier.

"There has been a considerable decline (in airfare) after the ministry stepped in," claimed Scindia, attaching images of airfares of various operators operating in key routes.

