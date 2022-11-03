Two Brothers Take on the Big Agencies: Why They Started Their Own Marketing Firm

November 03: As India looks to become a 6 trillion-dollar economy, two brothers are concerned about the country’s start-up ecosystem and its ability to compete with international brands. Start-ups in India need not only good products, but also great branding and marketing, like tech giant Apple and food giant Coca Cola. These brands spend more than 25% of their revenue on marketing, but new start-ups may find it difficult to match this level of investment.

There is a need for a good advertising/marketing agency that can help start-ups grow into big brands with a global presence.

Every business starts with an individual who has an idea that they are passionate about. However, not every business has the large investment required to get started. This is where we come in. We have an idea that we can help guide and support to reach great heights. After extensive research and experimentation, we have developed an easy, professional, and affordable solution for marketing and branding.

Our brand is all about promoting people and companies who are passionate about what they do, no matter their size. We want to help all businesses – big or small – but we especially love seeing small businesses grow into large organizations.

So, the main concern of Stitch frames is to provide a platform for start-ups to advertise their brand at a competitive level, but at affordable prices. Every other agency is either fraudulently cheap or so big that start-ups are not able to afford them at the initial stage. So, Stitch frames is affordable and genuine, even challenging Ogilvy with their prices & Providing Affordable and genuine work. Visit our Instagram page-

