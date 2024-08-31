Two cousins Praveshh Gaur and Yogesh Bhardwaj launches their production house Srauta Movies

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 31: When business and creative minds come together with visionary ideas in movie making - a new chapter in filmmaking!

Praveshh Gaur, a management professional and entrepreneur with a deep passion for fitness, founded Srauta Wellness to offer a comprehensive wellness experience.

His interest in films and the movie business, combined with a desire to explore film production, led him to team up with his cousin, Yogesh Bhardwaj, an actor with seven years of experience in the film industry. This collaboration resulted in the launch of their film production house, Srauta Movies, in March this year.

Yogesh Bhardwaj, an FTI Rohtak graduate, known for his roles in Zee 5's Lost, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, S.P. Chauhan, and Satellite Shankar, brings his acting and directing experience to the venture.

Praveshh Gaur outlines their vision for Srauta Movies: "Our goal is to build a versatile production team that creates meaningful cinema. We aim to produce films that are commercially viable and aesthetically rich, focusing on practical, real-life scenarios rather than purely imaginative concepts. Our priority is to portray human experiences and emotions authentically."

Gaur also established a logistic and warehouse company in 2007 which provides supply chain management solutions.

Giving insights about the film, Praveshh stated: "Dhavak is set in a small village in Haryana and focuses on the struggles of athletes from Haryana competing in the Olympics. The film features Yashpal Sharma and Geeta Agarwal, along with a diverse cast of talented actors. Rachita Arora, known for her work on Mukkabaaz, has composed the music."

Yogesh Bhardwaj is also set to make his directorial debut with the feature film Dhavak under their production house. Sharing about the same, he adds, "We will begin shooting on September 4th. My background in acting, writing, and directing has prepared me to undertake this project with confidence."

Yogesh shares his vision: "Since my childhood, I've been inspired by films that have made a significant impact on me. This inspiration has driven me to start my own production house, where we aim to create films of the highest quality, reflecting the cinema I love. Before diving into a feature film, Praveshh and I decided to start with a short film to align our working styles and evaluate our collaboration."

The new production house has already produced a short film, which is currently in the early stages of development and preparation for film festivals.

Gaur further mentions, "The short film explores the contrasting lifestyles of two characters from metropolitan cities and their emotional journeys."

The success of their short film, which received positive feedback and exceeded expectations, has fueled their determination to proceed with their feature film project. Yogesh's lockdown script was chosen for their debut feature, underscoring their commitment to quality and meaningful storytelling.

