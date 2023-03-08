Two-day workshop to promote bamboo as alternative material to be held in Delhi

A two-day workshop on the development of the bamboo-based industry will commence on Thursday here in the national capital, in which various innovative, modern and traditional utilities of bamboo will be up for display.

The workshop aims to identify areas for improvement and explore expert suggestions to transform the industry for sustainable development and economic growth.

The two-day exhibition will feature products from various states, showcasing products across various industries, including but not limited to lifestyle products, construction materials, furniture, innovative and industrial products, and agarbattis.

Entry for the exhibition is free and open to the public.

This would be an opportunity to witness bamboo products for those who are seeking alternative materials for construction and lifestyle products.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the 'National Workshop on Bamboo Sector Development'.

"A large number of entrepreneurs and artisans are going to array in the exhibition to mesmerize the people about the multi-faceted roles that bamboo can serve to achieve an eco-friendly lifestyle. The event is being organized with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Invest India and Kerala State Bamboo Mission," the ministry said in a statement.

This effort of the Ministry is in continuation of the amendment of the Indian Forest Act during the year 2017 which has significant implications for the management and commercial use of bamboo, which is an important forest product in India.

Under the previous version of the Indian Forest Act, bamboo was considered a tree, and its cultivation and harvesting were subject to strict regulations.

The 2017 amendment reclassified bamboo as a non-timber forest product, which means that it is no longer subject to the same restrictions as other timber products.

It provided the opportunity to promote the cultivation and commercial use of bamboo by encouraging farmers, entrepreneurs, and local communities to grow bamboo and use it for various purposes, including construction, handicrafts and bamboo-based industries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor