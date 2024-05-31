Tycoons of Asia Presents: Tycoons of Maharashtra 2024 at Nashik

VMPL

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: On May 12, 2024, Nashik witnessed a grand celebration of business excellence as "Tycoons of Asia" proudly presented "Tycoons of Maharashtra 2024." This prestigious event honored the achievements of Maharashtra's leading entrepreneurs and businesses.

Renowned Marathi actress Hruta Durgule graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding a touch of glamour and inspiration to the event. The event was generously sponsored by Trading Capital's as the Title Sponsor, and Adytronic Media as the Media Sponsor. Adding to the excitement, Hruta Durgule launched a new jewelry brand, Destiny Amulets, during the event.

Highlighting the evening, over 70 distinguished businessmen were awarded for their outstanding contributions and exemplary performance in their respective fields. The awards aimed to recognize and celebrate those who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in business.

The selection process involved an extensive survey across various sectors of the Indian business landscape, carefully crafted and implemented by Tycoons of Asia. The selection criteria covered financial achievements, innovation, corporate social responsibility, and market adaptability, ensuring the chosen businesses not only excelled financially but also made significant positive impacts on society.

The Tycoons of Maharashtra 2024 offered a valuable platform for entrepreneurs to network, share insights, and foster partnerships, creating an environment that encourages mutual growth and collaboration. Entrepreneurs, along with their families, enjoyed the recognition of their hard work, making the evening a memorable celebration of collective achievements. Furthermore, the event highlighted Tycoons of Asia's significant role in organizing impactful events and enhancing the socioeconomic development of the region.

Tycoons of Maharashtra 2024 Award Winners:

- Most Trusted Angel Investor In Maharashtra: Kartik Khairnar (Founder Of Trading Capital's)

- Most Popular Furniture Manufacturing Company In Latur: Ishwar Kumbhar (Founder Of Top One Decor & Furnishing)

- Startup Of The Year: Sai Khairnar (Founder Of Destiny Amulets)

- One Of The Leading Vehicles Showroom In Washim: Dipak Kajage (Owner Of Venkatesh Tvs Malegaon)

- Result Oriented Digital Marketing Agency In Maharashtra: Rohit Gaikwad (Co-Founder Of Adytronic Media)

- One Of The Best Interior Designer In Chh. Sambhajinagar: Mahesh Chavan (Director Of Virat Stylo Plywood Pvt Ltd)

- Most Trusted Unique Product Manufacturing Company In Mumbai: Pradeep Mandre (CEO Of Hydromech Systems Pvt Ltd)

- Emerging Women Real Estate Entrepreneur Of The Year: Dhaneshwari Mukunde (Director Of D.S Developer)

- Most Promising Manufacturing Of Nutraceutical (Healthcare) Product: Vinay Hibare (CEO Of More Healthcare)

- Most Popular Construction Company In Mumbai: Shubham Prakash Jadhav (Owner & CEO Of Mahi Construction)

- One Of The Best Education Consultant In Beed: Tushar Umbre (CEO Of Bright Future Education Consultancy)

- Excellence Contribution Towards Automation In Ginning & Pressing: Sk Amjad (CEO & Founder Of Maharashtra Industries)

- Most Popular Trading Institute In Nashik: Milind Pagare (CEO & Founder Of AR.Trading Academy)

- Most Emerging Electricals & Solar Services Provider Company In Nashik: Harshad Patil (Director Of Harshad Electrical & Electronics)

- Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Chh. Sambhajinagar: Nishikant Solanke (Owner Of Nish E-Service OPC Private limited)

- One Of The Best Veg & Non Veg Restaurant In Nashik: Sandeep Jagdale (Owner Of Ranga's Kolhapur Family Restaurant)

- Most Popular Anchor In Pune: Mr. Ganesh Vasant Modhave

- Best Trader Of The Year: Sushil Balu Raut (Founder Of The Sarathi Trading)

- Best Education Counseling Service Provider In Beed: Aniket Sanap (Director Of Aadhar Educare)

- Most Leading Construction & Planning Company In Dhule: Dattatray Bahalkar (Owner Of Dattashil Planning And Construction)

- One Of Best Architecture In Nashik: Shubham Shirode (Director Of Ken Spaces)

- Most Trusted Pharma Company In Maharashtra: Hitesh Metkar / Sharad Khairnar (Director Of Narvik Pharma)

- Most Popular Cosmetology Service Provider In Nashik: Pooja Morade (Owner Of Genius World Tourism Pvt Ltd)

- Most Trusted Tourism Company In Thane: Nashib Patil (Chairman & MD Of Genius World Tourism Pvt Ltd)

- Most Creative Advertising & Digital Marketing Company In Pune: Prasad Anil Salunke (Owner Of Smart 17 Media)

- Most Emerging Social Worker In Nashik: Omkar Ugale (Founder Of V Raje Foundation Group)

- Most Popular IT Institute In Pune: Navnath Mohan Darekar (CEO & Founder Of NMD Pvt Ltd.)

- The Best Naturopathy Center In Mumbai: Dr. Bharat Pawar (Founder Of Eatwell Nutrifit & Naturopathy Centre)

- One Of The Best Training Academy In Pune: Rohit Nandeshwar (Proprietor Of House Of Trader Academy)

- Most Innovative Labour Contractor In Osmanabad: Mr Prasanna Ranbhor (MD & CEO Of PP Shree Nityanand Service Pvt Ltd.)

- Most Popular Super Market In Solapur: Krushna Pise (CEO & Founder Of Shivratn Mart)

- Most Popular Mobile Shopee In Nashik: Akshay Beldar (Owner Of Galaxy Mobile & Galaxy Bazaar Shopee)

- Most Promising Nidhi Company In Maharashtra: Ramesh Kumar Borkute (CEO Of Yehova Yire Foundation Yehova Yire Bachat Nidhi Pvt Ltd)

- One Of The Best Stock Market Consultant In Shirdi: Saiprasad Holkar (Founder Of Sharebiz Solution LLP)

- One Of The Best Hair Artist & Makeup Artist In Vinchur: Chhaya Avhad (CEO & Founder Of Cut and Blush Salon)

- Best Forex Trader In Latur: Saurav Khurad & Aditya Tattapure (Founder Of Trade Empire Forex)

- Most Famous Astro Vastu Consultant and Aura Reader: Dr Pritish Dilip Kulkarni (Owner Of Datta Darbar Adhyatmik Margadarshan Kendra)

- Most Popular Resort In Saputara: Mahendra Deshpande (Owner Of Hotel Star Holiday Home)

- ED Epoxy Polyester And Powder Coating Manufacturer Company In Maharashtra: Akshay Sonawane (Owner Of Hindustan Coats)

- Most Popular Makeup Artist In Satana: Bhumika Pawar (CEO & Founder Of Bhumika Makeovers)

- Most Popular Placement Service Provider In Nashik: Kavita Patole (Director Of All In One Placement Service)

- Most Emerging Social Worker in Satara: Kashaulya Patil (Owner Of The Brilliant Health And Agri Sanstha)

- One Of The Best Insurance Consultant In Nashik: Sachin Wazare

- Most Renowned Water Treatment Solution Company In Pune: Mr Sachin Kudale

- Best Financial Planner And Stock Research of The Year: Hitendra Chaudhari (CEO & Founder Of Deja-Vu Trading Hub)

- Most Popular IT Company In Chh. Sambhajinagar: Sarika Kolte (Director Of L-SARU'S Communication)

- One Of The Best Architect & Interior Designer In Pune: Er. Asmita Shivraj Shinde (CEO & Founder Of Vishwa Interior)

- Best Tattoo & Makeup Artist: Suvarna Suryavanshi (CEO & Founder Of Yukti Collection, Beauty Parlour & Tattoo)

- One Of The Leading Organic Fertilizer Manufacturing Company In Dharashiv: Yogesh Talke (Proprietor Of Sarika Agrosciences)

- Most Popular Social Worker Jalgaon: Kantilal Vishwanath Patil

- One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Parbhani: Sathishkumar Gingine (Founder Of Satish Glamour Shade)

- Most Trusted Vastu Consultant In Pune: Dr. Rekha Bhole (CEO & Founder Of Om Gagangiri Vastu Consultancy)

- The Best Kitchen Equipment Manufacturers & Supplier In Nashik: Dilip Yadav (CEO & Founder Of Best Kitchenette)

- Committed To Deliver The Best Result: Ashish Nikam (CEO & Founder Of Sudol Naturopathy Center)

- Best Spiritual Numerologist Service Provider: Mahesh Nimane (CEO & Founder Of Sukhi Vastu Spiritual Services)

- One Of The Best Saloon Academy In Kolhapur: Suryakant Yadav (Co-Owner Of Jawed Habib Academy)

- Most Popular Engineering Classes In Nashik: Hemraj Wankhede (Founder Of Priyanjay Enterprise)

- Dermatologist Endorsed Cosmetic Leader Docse Plus: Priyanka Chaudhari

- Most Trusted Construction Consultancy Service Provider In Akola: Vijay Ghoghare (Owner Of Shri Datta Construction & Consultancy)

- Best Makeup Artist In Chh. Sambhajinagar: Pradnya Chavan (Owner Of ATMAJA Makeover)

- Most Popular Doorstep Petroleum Service Provider Company In Maharashtra: Subhash Rathod (CEO & Founder Of Rathod Petroleum)

- Most Popular Beautician & Educators In Nippani (Karnataka): Sneha Kumthekar (Owner Of Glam Up Beauty Parlour & Makeup Academy)

- Most Popular Makeup Artist In Pimpalgaon: Shailija Manik Shinde (Owner Of Purva Makeover)

- One Of The Leading Business Consultant In Nashik: Mahesh Sawarikar (Director Of Arthik Saksharta Mission)

- Most Creative Interior Designer In Nashik: Lakhichand Chitte & Nikhil Chitte (CEO & Founder Of Moksh Laminate)

- Most Leading Interior & Architecture Designer In Pune: Pratik Kharde (CEO & Founder Of Pristine Homescapes)

This event promises to be a significant milestone, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and recognizing the hard work and dedication of Maharashtra's business community. Tycoons of Maharashtra 2024 is set to be an unforgettable evening of recognition, inspiration, and celebration.

