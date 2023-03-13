UCCIL Pats OSL Chief’s Visionary Leadership, Humanitarian Acts; Honours With Highest Award

Paradeep (Odisha) [India], March 13: The Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry Limited (UCCIL) today honoured Shri Mahimananda Mishra, founder-father and managing director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), with the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award 2023” here at Biju Convention Hall situated in this premier port city of Odisha.

The highest award of UCCIL has been presented to the OSL Group’s chief in recognition of his visionary entrepreneurship, perseverance, and indomitable spirit, as well as exemplary humanitarian gestures exhibited for community development.

OSL chief Mahimananda (well-known as Mahima) Mishra received the illustrious award from Shri Siddhanta Das, IFS, Chairman, RERA, at the significant ‘Industrial Meet’ organized by the UCCIL.

Notably, UCCIL is an apex body of Industry, Trade, Commerce, Service Sectors, Banks & individual professionals in the state of Odisha.

The special ceremony was also graced by dignitaries Sri Mukesh Mohan, E.D. & Refinery Head, Paradip Refinery, IOCL, Sri K. J. Patel, Unit Head, IFFCO, Sri Somanath Tripathy, E.D. (MM), Rourkela Steel Plant, Sri Pankaj Satija, M.D., Tata Steel Mining Ltd., Sri Rajib Bhatnagar, Project Head, AMNS.

In his reactions soon after receiving the award conferred upon him, Shri Mahimananda Mishra said: “With utmost humbleness and immense gratitude, I receive the Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 from Utkal Chamber of Commerce & Industry. I dedicate this award to over 10,000 people of our OSL family. It is owing to their hard work and dedication OSL Group has scripted the success story and accomplishments over the years.”

“I would also like to congratulate UCCIL for the excellent work being done in promoting the cause of trade and industry in this part of Odisha. I wish them profound success in this great endeavour,” Shri Mishra added.

Pertinent to note that Mahima Mishra is considered as a doyen in the sphere of industrial growth in Odisha. OSL began its journey with stevedoring in 1978 under the visionary leadership of Shri Mahimananda Mishra and has now grown into a business conglomerate with over 10,000 workers.

OSL now operates many verticals of business activities catering to a wide variety of regional and global clients. With over 4 decades of experience in successfully handling mining operations in Odisha, OSL has been equipped with proficiency in the development and operations of mines, overburden removal, open-pit surface mining and transportation of ore.

Also to be mentioned that OSL was started as the trailblazer in the field of stevedoring and handled the first vessel of chrome ore at Paradip Port. Since then, OSL has emerged as a leading maritime management company providing deck-to-door solutions with a strong presence at all ports along the east coast of India. Passion for excellence and operational efficiency has made OSL the preferred stevedore at present.

The OSL Group has also been executing activities in the energy segment like the oil and gas, besides building tank terminals, mechanization of berths, pipeline laying operations, creating multimodal transportation and FTWZ, manufacturing of high-quality marine hoses, dock construction, along with integrating marine domain activities under one umbrella.

Being a major corporate house in Odisha over the years, the OSL Group has extended significant support in a bid to battle against the apocalyptic Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, it has left behind impactful CSR activities with a focus on pandemic relief measures, education, healthcare, development of community infrastructure and so on.

