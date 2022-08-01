udazH Marks Its Celebratory 1st year with an Award for The Fastest Growing FMCG Product in Healthcare and Wellness Sector

National Awards For Leadership and Excellence recently concluded award show in Mumbai awarded udazH for its pioneering work in the field of Healthcare and Wellness.

Mumbai, Aug 1: udazH, a novel initiative by ​​Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., to combat oxidative stress, has won accolades in its very first year! It has bagged the coveted award for being the “Fastest Growing FMCG Product in Healthcare and Wellness Sector”. About a year ago udazH championed innovation in the preventive healthcare sector. The Molecular Hydrogen inhaler and Hydrogen water bottles launched as portable, personal wellness products, have revolutionized the wellness industry. Serene Envirotech was established to provide cutting-edge, innovative solutions and services in the field of preventive healthcare and wellness. The first person to confirm and publish the miraculous uses of the hydrogen molecule in human healthcare was the Japanese scientist Dr. Shigeo Ohta.

By introducing the first-of-their-kind Hydrogen water bottles and Hydrogen inhaler through its udazH line of products, Serene Envirotech has made an effort to introduce this innovative technology in India.

Dr. Babu Sudhakar, the Founder Chairman & Managing Director of Serene Envirotech Pvt. Ltd believes that, “We are indeed glad to share that the initial response from select clients to whom these products were offered, has been very overwhelming. This has paved the way to put in place a robust strategic plan for Market Expansion. Thus, it is indeed heartening to have received this award on behalf of Serene. ”

The markup features of the Hydrogen Inhaler and the Hydrogen water bottles are:

High-end PEM technology 99.99 percent pure and stable hydrogen with zero additives. One hour of usage daily inhalation can bring about enormous benefits. 1.5 to 2 liters of drinking Hydrogen infused water a day restore energy levels in the body.

Having taken the marketing world by storm with their introduction of udazH, the one year old brand is all set to take the bigger leap!

The team is convinced that this award shall inspire them and their business partners to work even harder to make the brand udazH a great success story in the Indian healthcare industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor