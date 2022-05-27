Udyat Foundation shows the way to healthy nation building

Motivation is the key to success, and even more so when working for the uplift and betterment of others.

Rohit Tripathi, a pharma entrepreneur turned philanthropist, has dedicated his life to building a healthy nation and working relentlessly towards his goal for the past ten years through his initiative Udyat Foundation.

Rohit Tripathi launched Udyat Foundation in 2012 with a vision to contribute to social causes such as healthcare, education, environment, skill development, and others. For the past ten years, the foundation has undertaken dozens of initiatives aimed at helping the underprivileged. These include free food distribution focusing on children aged 5 to 15 to curb the widespread challenge of protein-energy malnutrition, anaemia, and vitamin A deficiency.

UDYAT Foundation, with the government's goal of providing free health care, organised an eye check-up camp and distributed free eyeglasses without the assistance of the government. It's a very considerable and laudable fact that UDYAT has been doing all its activities without external support.

Rohit has pledged to organize 25,000 eye screenings in 2021-22 & 2022-23. Out of this, 3500 screenings have already been done with various Govt. & Pvt. Organizations like Delhi Police, Delhi Govt. District Magistrates, Slum Clusters like Hari Nagar, Janakpuri, Yamuna Khadar, Geeta Colony, Bhalswa, Shalimar Bagh, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Govind Puri, Delhi Women Commission, Shelter Homes, Delhi Police Family Welfare Society.

UDYAT Foundation completed the Delhi Government's crucial project, Slum Vaccinations Drive. With the unwavering efforts of Rohit and his team, 1.3 lakh children aged 15 to 17 years were vaccinated in a record time of three months during the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which DM Chesta Yadav applauded. The Times of India featured the efforts on the front page for their contribution to the Govt objectives of Health improvement and Swasth Bharat.

Being a pharmaceutical entrepreneur, Rohit has witnessed how HIV children are mentally ill. Udyat Foundation made special arrangements for HIV Kids with Desire Foundation by organising expert sessions on mental health and soft skills and personality building exercises and celebrated Diwali 2021 and Christmas 2021 with all HIV Kids to raise awareness among citizens and help the children live a respectable life. Rohit has collaborated with smaller non-governmental organisations to help him achieve his goals.

Udyat Foundation organised and completed 5 Cancer Screening Camps in the Delhi NCR Region with India's leading Indian Cancer Society, making a significant impact in early-stage cancer detection, as early-stage detection is the only way to prevent cancer-related deaths.

Whether it is sanitary health awareness and distribution or fighting for women's rights, UDYAT has always lent a helping hand to women and cared for and nurtured their rights. Rohit and his team implement government-sponsored schemes, women's safety measures, vaccination, banking schemes for girls and women, self-help groups related to employment, primary education, and many other activities like sanitary pads distribution to BPL & slum women and encouraged to create the best out

waste to upcycle and recycle the degradable and non-degradable waste. This has led to generating many opportunities for women, thus catering to Women's Empowerment's Government objectives.

On International Women's Day, March 8th, Udyat Foundation collaborated with TATA Power DDL and Just Events to organise a career counselling session, expert talk on menstrual hygiene, and expert talk on balanced diet and nutrition at Parag Jyoti School. It was followed by distributing sanitary pads, awarding prizes for the best use of waste, and a play about sexual harassment. Guests of honour such as D.M., Chesta Yadav, Directorate of Education, and Lect. Seema Jha attended the Session.

"The passion drives me to make the world better for everyone. I believe it is the duty of the government and every individual who can to contribute to social causes. We have managed to make a difference in the lives of lakhs of people, and it is due to their blessings and wishes, we have not needed to depend on external funding," says Rohit.

"We are looking to scale up our activities. We are keen to partner with other organisations as it will allow us to help more people and make a bigger contribution to nation-building," he adds.

