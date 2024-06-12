UEFA Euro 2024, Must-Watch Matches from the Group Stage: Ethinos

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: UEFA Euro 2024 the biggest showdown in European football is about to begin in Germany, and Sony LIV will be streaming the tournament, live.

We're talking about 24 national teams battling it out for continental glory - legendary rivalries clashing, unexpected underdogs emerging and breathtaking goals that will have you jump off the couch during the 17th edition of the European Championship.

With so many matches, what do you keep an eye out for? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are the key dates you absolutely can't miss, and some of the matches that are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat!

UEFA Euro 2024 key matches to watch

Germany Vs Scotland (15th June 2024, IST 12:30 AM)

Stadium: Munich Football Arena

The UEFA Euro 2024 will kick off with a highly anticipated curtain raiser match, as Germany faces Scotland.

The Germans, with young prodigy Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, will look at bouncing back from a series of performances in the last few years and will be wary of Scotland.

The Scots, marshaled by the in-form Andy Robertson, will seek to rewrite history on the grandest stage of European football.

This opening face-off will be a tactical chess match between a German juggernaut looking to reassert dominance and a Scottish team brimming with confidence.

Watch Germany vs Scotland

Spain Vs Croatia (15th June 2024, IST 9:30 PM)

Stadium: Olympiastadion

The UEFA Euro 2024 will heat up on 15th June with an exciting match, as Spain takes on Croatia. Spain, fresh off their Nations League victory, will look at dominating possession with young maestro Pedri and Lamine Yamal at the helm.

Croatia poses a challenge with their seasoned squad, potentially featuring Luka Modric in his international swansong.

This is going to be a captivating duel with Spain's intricate passing patterns against Croatia's sharp counter-attacks with both sides hungry for a statement win.

England Vs Denmark (20th June 2024, IST 9:30 PM)

Stadium: Frankfurt Arena

June 20th will see a clash of titans as Denmark squares off against England in a highly anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 group-stage match.

Denmark, boasting the mercurial Christian Eriksen pulling the strings in midfield, will look at building on their impressive recent form.

Their opponents, last edition's finalists, England, will come armed with a supremely talented attacking force, led by the English Premier League's newly crowned Player of the Year Phil Foden, the young star Jude Bellingham, known for his technical skills and the very experienced and famous Harry Kane.

This match promises to be a clash between Denmark's well-drilled defense and England's free-flowing attack. Both sides will be eager to prove themselves, making this a tense and potentially pivotal encounter for the group.

When they met in Euro 2020, in a dramatic comeback etched in English footballing history, England displayed remarkable resilience, overturning a 1-goal deficit to defeat Denmark 2-1 after extra time. This hard-fought victory in 2020 propelled them to their first major international tournament final in 55 years. Watch out highlights here.

Spain Vs Italy (21st June 2024, IST 12:30 AM)

Stadium: Arena AufSchalke

The field will be set for a historic encounter on June 20th as Spain locks horns with Italy in a pivotal UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match.

Spain, spearheaded by the creative talents of young midfielder Pedri, will look at avenging their recent knockout stage defeats to Italy at major tournaments.

Their opponents, Italy, are the defending champions and even without the experienced duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, they are still capable of packing a punch.

Both teams come into the match with a point to prove, making this a must-watch encounter for any football fan.

It will be a tactical battle between Spain's tiki-taka passing and Italy's organized defense, with the winner potentially securing a crucial advantage in their quest for Euro glory.

Spain vs Italy

Netherlands Vs France (22nd June 2024, IST 12:30 AM)

Stadium: Leipzig Stadium

On June 21st, the Netherlands collides with France in a crucial UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match.

The Dutch, with newest sensation Xavi Simons, target revenge for their qualifying round defeat to Les Bleus.

Meanwhile, France, led by the unstoppable Kylian Mbappe - who just made his move from Paris Saint Germain to Real Madrid, seeks to extend their reign at the top.

The Dutch attack, orchestrated by Frenkie de Jong, will face a stern test against France's rock-solid defense and powerful midfield boasting some impressive names such as William Saliba, Benjamin Pavard, Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann to name a few.

With both teams having immense talent and a hunger for victory, this Netherlands vs France clash is guaranteed to be a nail-biter.

Croatia Vs Italy (25th June 2024, IST 12:30 AM)

Stadium: Leipzig Stadium

June 24th turns Leipzig into a gladiatorial arena as Croatia clashes with Italy in a high-stakes Euro 2024 group-stage duel.

Croatia, powered by the aging genius of Luka Modric, mastermind of countless midfield moves, aims to topple the defending champions.

Italy counters with a defensive masterclass, anchored by Giorgio Chiellini's unwavering presence.

This clash hinges on a single question: can Modric's fading magic unlock Italy's ironclad defense? The answer will rewrite the group stage narrative, leaving one team celebrating and the other clinging to their Euro dreams.

France Vs Poland (25th June 2024, IST 9:30 PM)

Stadium: BVB Stadion Dortmund

A youthful French storm will gather at Dortmund's BVB Stadion on June 25th as they face Poland in a pivotal Euro 2024 clash.

Kylian Mbappe, a blur of speed rewriting football's future with every game, leads the charge. Standing resolute against the French hurricane is Robert Lewandowski, a seasoned striker with one final shot at European glory.

This encounter is a clash of eras, can Mbappe's scorching pace find a way past the Polish defense, guided by Lewandowski's veteran instincts?

The outcome of this clash will significantly impact both teams' chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Denmark Vs Serbia (26th June 2024, IST 12:30 AM)

Stadium: Munich Football Arena

Sparkling skills meet strategic minds on June 25th as Denmark, led by Christian Eriksen. They'll be looking to add another victory to their storied rivalry with their passionate Scandinavian neighbors.

Dusan Tadic, Serbia's unpredictable sparkplug, will aim to disrupt Denmark's rhythm and reignite their Euro hopes.

This clash will be a tightrope walk, Denmark's calculated maneuvers against Serbia's bursts of chaotic brilliance.

Can Eriksen's pinpoint passing unlock the Serbian defense, or will Tadic's unpredictable magic light the fuse for a fiery upset? The outcome in Munich will rewrite the group stage narrative.

Georgia Vs Portugal (27th June 2024, IST 12:30 AM)

Stadium: Arena AufSchalke

The UEFA Euro 2024 group stage concludes with a clash of ambition on June 26th in Gelsenkirchen. Georgia, fueled by the passionate home crowd, throws its hat in the ring against the giants of Portugal.

Led by the young and exciting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georgia aims to pull off a historic win and announce itself on the international stage.

Portugal, however, boasts the experience of Cristiano Ronaldo, hungry to add another chapter to his legendary international career.

Can Kvaratskhelia weave his magic and inspire a Georgian David vs Goliath victory, or will Ronaldo's experience guide Portugal to a fitting end to the group stage?

UEFA Euro 2024 is here, and it promises to be an epic showdown of the beautiful game. Witness history in making lightning-fast footwork, nail-biting goals, and saves that will defy gravity.

UEFA Euro 2024 is here, and it promises to be an epic showdown of the beautiful game. Witness history in making lightning-fast footwork, nail-biting goals, and saves that will defy gravity.

Don't miss a single kick of the action!

Until then, don't let the pre-season lull get you down! Revisit the Euros with Sony LIV. Watch exclusive magazine shows, relive classic matches, and catch all the Euro 2020 highlights.

Check out the detailed broadcasting schedule here.

