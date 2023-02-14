uExcelerate bags awards for Startup of the Year and Technology Solution Provider of the year at ETHR Human Capital Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), February 14: uExcelerate, a leading SAAS platform that enables organizations to scale and build a sustainable coaching culture has been awarded the Silver award for Startup of the year at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards Summit 2023 and Bronze for Technology Solution Provider of the Year at the ETHR Human Capital Awards (HCA) held at the ET Nextech 2023 event in Gurgaon on 3rd Feb 2023.

The prestigious award acknowledges the company’s contribution to the HR industry

Speaking on the recognition, Amit Kumar – CEO and Co-founder, uExcelerate said, “We are honored to receive the recognition from The Economic Times awards. The award is a testament and acknowledgment of our team’s hard work and dedication to providing a unified platform for organizations to build a sustainable coaching culture. We look forward to making a lasting impact on the Human Capital landscape in India.”

The CBO of uExcelerate, Payal Koul Mirakhur added, “We at uExcelerate are passionate about helping organizations build a coaching culture and are delighted that our solution and vision are equally recognized by the HR community and organizations.”

The jury was impressed with uExcelerate’ s product offerings and vision for democratizing and systemizing coaching to enable enterprises to build a sustainable coaching culture leading to the overall growth of people and business.

uExcelerate is an award-winning unified leadership development platform that enables organizations to build and scale sustainable coaching culture, fostering personalized leadership development of employees. The company aims to democratize coaching by empowering professionals across all levels of the organization to unleash their potential through the Right-Fit ® coach match, the development of strong internal coaching cultures, and strengthening team relationships with the following product offering.

The ETHR Human Capital Awards (HCA) is an annual flagship HR event conducted by ETHR World that recognizes, celebrates, and rewards exemplary leadership and pioneering contributions in the Human Capital arena. The awards recognize organizations and leaders for their excellence in Human Capital Management and the impact of their solutions on the human capital landscape in India.

