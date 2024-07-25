UK Foreign Secretary's India visit signals stronger bilateral ties: UK India Business Council

New Delhi [India], July 25 : The visit of United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Lammy gives a "loud and clear" signal that the newly elected government wants to strengthen the partnership between the two nations, said UK India Business Council on Thursday.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday morning arrived in the national capital as the UK is set to see the newly-elected Labour government taking power.

"United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to India as a loud and clear signal that the new UK government, which came to power on July 4, wants to strengthen the partnership between the two nations across economic prosperity, domestic security, and global security," the council said.

The council further stated that the UK government has shown renewed positive sentiment towards India. The Labour Party Manifesto had pledged to pursue a "new strategic partnership" with India, deepening cooperation on security, technology, climate change, and education, the council added.

Richard McCallum, Group Chief Executive Officer, UK India Business Council, outlined future areas of mutual cooperation, "India is the most exciting economic story in the world today, and the UK can play a significant role working with India on its journey to being a developed nation by 2047."

"This in turn will create growth, jobs and investment back in the UK. We are encouraged that both governments have shown strong intent to conclude the FTA negotiations; this is what our members would like to see achieved quickly," he further added.

Both countries are talking about making the India-UK trade deal successful. As per the reports earlier, the trade deal was expected to be completed under the NDA-led new government.

During the visit, the UK Foreign Secretary unveiled the UK-India Technology Security Initiative during his inaugural visit to India, marking a significant stride towards enhancing bilateral cooperation in semiconductor technology.

UK Foreign Secretary met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar as part of the visit.

Sharing a post on X, Lammy said, "Thank you @DrSJaishankar for the warm welcome. The UK-India relationship is indispensable. It's fantastic to be in Delhi as we announce a UK-India Technology Security Initiative to boost investment, create jobs, and address future challenges."

