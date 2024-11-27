UKIBC launches report making strategic recommendations to enhance bilateral partnership

New Delhi [India], November 27 : The UK India Business Council launched the UK-India Technology Futures Report, in the presence of Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.

The report showcases a small sample of the many ground-breaking India-UK technology partnerships that are creating not just jobs and economic growth in both countries, but also transforming the way we live and, importantly, addressing global challenges such as climate change and energy transition, food security, financial inclusion, and national security.

UKIBC is a policy advocacy and strategic consulting not-for-profit, with a mission to grow the UK-India trade and investment.

At the heart of this partnership are businesses and academic institutions from India and the UK, many of which are already collaborating to develop new technologies which benefit people in both countries and are proving to be a force for global good.

The report, launched at the UKIBC's UK-India Technology Futures Conference, emphasises the UK as a natural partner for India's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

It makes a series of recommendations to create deeper UK-India cooperation across areas such as financial inclusion, energy transition, advanced technologies, and R&D

The recommendations mentioned in the report are aligned with Piyush Goyal's compelling vision for UK-India technology partnership.

During his address, he highlighted range of areas where the bilateral partnership can drive not just economic growth and prosperity, but also improve the lives of people in the UK, India and across the world.

First, the Minister described how AI and virtual reality collaboration can transform education and training. Second, how a tele-medicine partnership can bring down the cost of healthcare in UK and make quality healthcare available to the remotest parts of India. Third, how the two countries can work together to develop climate modelling tools to help the world better predict and manage natural disasters.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of agri-tech, including the use of precision farming tools and residue-free farming to enhance productivity.

Richard McCallum, Chief Operating Officer, UK-India Business Council, said, "We at the UKIBC believe that the technology partnerships between India and the UK underpin our shared prosperity and are a force for global good. With the recently signed TSI and the announcement of the resumption of FTA talks, there is a huge amount of positivity and momentum in the economic relationship right now. It is good to see the intent from both governments to strengthen the existing India-UK Technology Partnership to tackle global challenges, including through the development and deployment of emerging technologies.

"Our Report showcases exciting technology partnerships between the two countries and outlines recommendations which will support UK-India to cooperate on the technologies of the future, and help address global challenges which require a collaborative response."

