Umanshi Marketing wins Mar-Comm and PR Mandates for Startups Celcius Cold Chain Logistics, For Men health, and SME LP logiscience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (/PNN): In a spate of wins, Umanshi Marketing & Branding, bags the mandates of comprehensive brand building, digital marketing, & PR for Celcius Cold Chain logistics, ForMen, a health and wellness and the PR for LP Logiscience, the warehousing division of legacy logistics brand Liladhar Pasoo. Umanshi Marketing specializes in frugal marketing and branding services for startups, small businesses and the social sector. Its mission is to bring the best of marketing prowess to small businesses to, create a level playing field with large businesses. Tamanna Gupta, the founder of Umanshi Marketing, expressed excitement regarding recent successes, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the startups Celcius Cold Chain Logistics, ForMen Health & the SME LP Logiscience onboard. We believe that startups & small businesses are disrupting the world for the better. They are resource-constrained hence delivering real and measurable results is at the heart of everything we do. We work closely with our clients to understand their unique challenges and ambitions to then develop marketing and branding roadmaps to address the same. We are eager to drive these brands towards even greater success in their journey."

All three brands in this recent spate of wins, are category creators in their domains and are on aggressive growth trajectories. India's first Cold Chain Logistics digital marketplace, Celcius is set out to create India's one and only authentic Unbroken Cold Chain. "It is a pivotal time for us when we are reimaging our brand. We wanted a marketing and branding agency that would aid us in decoding that while creating a larger thought leadership aura that would be a high point, especially in our business. Umanshi is helping us in implementing our vision", says Swarup Bose, Founder of Celcius Logistics.

ForMen, on the other hand, is a Hyderabad-based start-up focusing on men's sexual and overall health & wellness, a hitherto ignored category. "We were impressed by Umanshi's out-of-the-box thinking and research-oriented approach, making them the perfect fit for our marketing efforts. We appreciate their clear insights and deep understanding of consumer behaviour, which allows them to structure campaigns that appeal to our consumers and maximize our ROAS. We can't wait to see what we can achieve together," says Dr Lalitha, Founder & Director of ForMen Health, on appointing Umanshi as the brand's PR & digital marketing partner.

LP Logiscience's Director, Varun Gada, adds to the accolades, "Working with Umanshi and its team has been an absolute pleasure. They are extremely proactive and always bring innovative solutions to the table. We've been collaborating for a few months now, and they have keen insights into the market trends which helps in our PR campaigns." LP Logiscience, a division of the legacy brand Liladhar Pasoo, is bringing paradigm shifts in how India's warehousing business is viewed.

In just under 4 years of its existence, Umanshi Marketing & Branding has been delivering impactful strategies to over 40 industries resulting in an impressive sales increase of up to 25 per cent for some of its clients. Its branding efforts have established a strong identity for startups, and its PR arm has orgcally secured prominent media coverage for startups across major media houses such as the Economic Times, Times of India, and Aaj Tak. This has resulted in significant growth in its customer base of startups and small businesses. Umanshi's brand and digital arm have also helped its startups and small businesses grow their customer base/ outreach by a significant margin.

