Umapathi K B: Pioneering Passion-Driven Exports with SEAP IMPEX PVT LTD and the Guiding Light of Bhagirath Sir

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 8: Umapathi K B, Founder of SEAP IMPEX PVT LTD, transitioned from the solar business to pursue his passion for exports. Discovered Being Exporter through Facebook groups, his positive approach led to successful shipments to Dubai and Spain. With support from Bhagirath Sir, he mastered documentation and buyer acquisition. No fear of risk, thanks to the community’s clarity on export procedures. Achieving 1 million USD by 2025 and 10 million USD by 2030 is Umapathi’s goal. The community’s guidance, especially in buyer identification, stands out. For aspiring exporters, Being Exporter is an unparalleled platform offering mentorship, support, and invaluable insights.

