Uncia wins Best in Retail Lending and enters prestigious IBSi's Sales League Table 2024

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: Chennai based, Uncia, a disrupting technology company whose products are revolutionising the Loan Management, Loan Origination, and Supply Chain Finance industries has just been awarded the Best in Retail Lending (India) for its Loan Management System (LMS) called UnciaLeap.

This award cements its place in the IBSi's Annual Sales League Table 2024, considered to be the global industry barometer that ranks leading banking technology suppliers.

Nikhil Gohkale, Director - Research and Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, said, "The top position is a testament of Uncia's' deep understanding of the Indian lending ecosystem, as well as their ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of borrowers and lenders alike."

Hari Padmanabhan, Chairman, Uncia, said, "In just the second year after launching our design first driven, pure play SaaS, multi tenanted, micro services architected One LMS platform, there can be no bigger honour we can wish for than IBSi's 'Best in Retail Lending' Award. This is testament to the deep domain knowledge, mastery in architecting products perfected over four decades of creating global products and strong focus on delivering a distinctive customer experience that cannot be found elsewhere. Our customers and our amazing team have made this possible. This award is for them."

UnciaLeap is a unique One LMS platform enabling lenders to use a single application across LMS for multiple lines of businesses such as Retail, Corporate, SME, Agri, and Supply Chain Finance. It is a multi-channel, next-generation digital lending solution built on an advanced technology platform designed to shape the future of lending across various businesses.

The platform drastically reduces lead times for setup, build, and go-live, thanks to its innovative microservices architecture. Whether it's Term Loans, Equated Frequency Instalments, Structured Finance, Construction and Project Finance, or Working Capital, UnciaLeap offers versatile solutions for all their client's diverse needs.

About Uncia

Uncia, formerly known as ThemePro Technologies Private Limited, was established in the year 2020. Uncia is a young enterprise application software product company addressing Banks and NBFCs with a comprehensive suite of pure-play SaaS products designed to meet the ever-changing Digital Lending space, encompassing Loan Origination, Loan Management, and Supply Chain Finance. Uncia boasts a formidable and referenceable marquee client list across Banks and NBFCs, where it has achieved unprecedented success in rapid go-to-market (GTM) with its innovative product and delivery models. For more information about Uncia and its products, please visit https://uncia.ai/ or follow us on LinkedIn

