Uncover the latest on AI at SAS Innovate on Tour, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Generative AI has taken the world by storm with its capability to push the envelope of innovation. However, many companies today are still navigating their way through this dynamic landscape, striving to transform the promise of AI into tangible results that drive success and achieve their goals.

SAS Innovate on Tour is an ideal platform for business leaders, analytics professionals, and SAS partners to discover how data and AI can help them make an impact. Join us on May 29 at JW Marriott Sahar in Mumbai, for a power-packed day of inspiring keynotes, industry-focused sessions, interactive experiences and engaging live demos.

"Today, data is at the heart of every innovation and AI is no exception." said Noshin Kagalwalla, Vice President & Managing Director at SAS India. "We are excited to have secured an outstanding line-up of industry experts who have walked the talk of leveraging data in their businesses and will address the boundless potential of analytics, the future of AI and how it can impact an organization's trajectory."

AI in action

As a leader in data and AI, our flagship event is set to showcase the real-world impact of using AI and analytics. SAS Innovate on Tour, Mumbai will feature thought leaders from top companies across diverse industries such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing & Energy that leveraged data to uncover insights, manage risk, fight fraud, improve customer relationships and drive business outcomes. SAS experts are set to share insights on new innovations and unique capabilities that we've built into our platform and solutions, to boost performance, deliver trustworthy AI, and create value for our community. The event offers three breakout tracks for attendees to explore, across the domains of AI & Analytics, Fraud Management and Risk Management.

Among the distinguished speakers gracing the summit are:

* Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.

* Balaji Narayanamurthy, President & Head of Business Intelligence Unit, Axis Bank.

* Girish Nayak, Chief - Technology and Health Underwriting & Claims, ICICI Lombard GIC.

* Rajaram Balasubramaniam, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Data & Analytics, Aavas Financiers.

* Yashaswi Malot, Deputy Vice President of Analytics & CLM, SBI General Insurance.

* Aashish Kshetry, CIO & Vice President - IT, Asian Paints.

* Amal Krishna, Chief Digital & Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, ONGC

* Sunilkumar KN, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Federal Bank

"At SAS, we believe in innovation with a purpose." said Kunal Aman, Director - Marketing, India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at SAS. "Beyond the hype lies a profound exploration of how Data & AI is reshaping industries, economies, and societies. This event isn't just about showcasing technologies; it's about fostering meaningful dialogue, forging new collaborations, and inspiring actionable insights."

SAS Innovate on Tour is presented by SAS in partnership with Intel, Microsoft and RedHat. Together, SAS and its partners put data and AI to work and deliver insights that improve lives.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

