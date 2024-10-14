Understanding Shriram Two-Wheeler Loan Interest Rates

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Shriram Finance, one of India's most reputed NBFCs, offers competitive interest rates, starting at 10%* p.a. on its Two-Wheeler Loan. Designed to make owning a bike more affordable for customers, Shriram Finance provides up to 100% financing 1 on the on-road price of the vehicle, along with flexible repayment options, nominal processing fees, and transparent foreclosure charges.

Making Two-Wheeler Ownership Affordable

Shriram Finance understands the need for affordable and accessible financing solutions for a wide range of two-wheeler options in India, making transportation comfortable for several people. With compelling interest rates and affordable processing and foreclosure charges, the company is committed to making two-wheeler ownership within reach for a broad spectrum of customers.

Why Choose Shriram Finance for Your Two-Wheeler Loan

Shriram Two-Wheeler Loan offers several benefits to customers looking to finance their dream vehicle:

1. Up to 100% Financing on Your Dream Bike: One of the standout features of Shriram Two-Wheeler Loan is the provision of up to 100% financing on the on-road price of the two-wheeler of your choice. This means that customers can purchase their preferred model without worrying about arranging a substantial down payment. By covering the entire cost, Shriram Finance ensures that more individuals can experience the freedom and convenience of owning a two-wheeler.

2. Competitive Interest Rates and Reasonable Loan Charges: Shriram Finance offers dynamic interest rates to customers. With rates starting at 10%* p.a., and customised according to the applicant's financial profile, this reputed NBFC offers an appealing two-wheeler loan option in the market. Shriram Finance maintains a customer-centric approach with affordable and transparent fees. The processing fee for availing a Two-Wheeler Loan is up to 5%*, ensuring that customers are not burdened with excessive upfront costs. Additionally, the company offers reasonable foreclosure charges, capped at up to 4%*, allowing customers to close their loans early without incurring prohibitive penalties.

3. Flexible Repayment Options: Shriram Finance is dedicated to providing a hassle-free borrowing experience. The company offers flexible repayment options tailored to suit the financial capabilities of its diverse customer base. Borrowers can choose from various tenure options, allowing them to manage their monthly payments comfortably.

4. Quick and Convenient Loan Processing: Shriram Finance leverages state-of-the-art digital solutions to ensure quick approval of loans 2. This efficiency allows customers to take advantage of market opportunities, or urgent needs without unnecessary delays.

Conclusion

With competitive interest rates, comprehensive financing, and customer-friendly terms, Shriram Finance is the ideal partner for anyone looking to purchase a two-wheeler. Whether you're upgrading your current ride or buying your first bike, Shriram Finance is here to support you every step of the way.

Note:

1. 100% funding of on-road price is offered only if an immovable property is provided as a collateral.

2. Loan approval is subject to customer completing KYC verification and an approval from field investigation team confirming customer's residential status (living at the provided address for over 6 months) and a satisfactory track record.

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence pan India with a network of 3,095 branches and an employee strength of 75,813 with an AUM of Rs. 233,443 crores. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

