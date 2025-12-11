Understanding TDS Levels in Water and How Water Purifiers Can Help

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 11: Your general well-being, comfort, and health are all impacted by the quality of the water you drink. Total Dissolved Solids, or TDS, is one of the most crucial metrics used to evaluate this quality.

Understanding TDS is an essential first step when choosing the best water purifier for home use or assessing how to evaluate the cleanliness of your water.

What Are TDS Levels?

The amount of dissolved materials in water, such as minerals, salts, metals, and organic matter, is referred to as TDS. These components enter water through soil, pipes, and environmental exposure. While some minerals are beneficial, excessively high TDS can affect taste, odour, and safety. The ideal TDS range for drinking water is 500ppm.

How to Check Water Purity and TDS Levels?

Understanding the TDS of your water supply is the simplest way to know which purification technology is most suited for your home.

You can check TDS using:

* Digital TDS Meter: A pocket-sized device that instantly displays TDS levels.

* Laboratory Testing: A more detailed analysis that checks for contaminants beyond dissolved solids.

* Water Colour, Taste, and Odour: While not a scientific method, unusual changes may signal the need for further testing.

Regularly checking these parameters helps you decide whether your home requires purification of water.

Why TDS Levels Matter in Choosing a Water Purifier

Water sources vary, including surface water, borewell water, and tanker supply, and each comes with a different TDS profile. High TDS levels often indicate the need for a water purifier that can remove excess salts, heavy metals, and impurities.

Different purification technologies address water quality in different ways:

* RO Purification: Ideal for high-TDS water, as it removes dissolved salts and heavy metals.

* UV Purification: Suitable for water where microbial purity is the main concern.

Choosing the right technology ensures pure water while retaining essential minerals. A good water purifier enhances the taste, safety, and overall usability of drinking water at home.

Conclusion

Understanding TDS is the key to selecting the right water purifier for your household's needs. If you want reliable purification, advanced filtration technologies, and dependable performance, Aquaguard water purifiers are an excellent choice. Designed to handle diverse water sources and TDS levels, they ensure safer, cleaner, and better-tasting drinking water for your home.

