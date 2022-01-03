Unicornready is now an official partner sponsor for Meet Magento India 2022

The eCommerce industry is all geared up to welcome 2022 with its annual virtual event Meet Magento conference. The virtual event will take place on February 4, 2022.

Although the flagship organizer of the event is Wagento, the conference is seeing a host of other sponsors, one of them being a Bangalore-based Magento development agency, Unicornready.com.

With exceptional expertise, Unicornready conceptualizes, crafts, and deploys value-driven sustainable technology experiences with an interface that incorporates features such as powerful marketing, search engine optimization, and catalogue-management tools to give businesses the power to construct portals that are tailored to their unique business needs.

Unicornready provides customized eCommerce solutions for businesses to save costs and improve efficiency. Unicornready has already added a feather in its cap by becoming an official Adobe partner.

Talking about the leading eCommerce conference of Meet Magento, the top official explains why it is crucial to be an active participant at this stage. According to the top management, this is a 9-year-old GLOBAL event series held in about 40 countries, including India. It offers users and non-users of the Magento ecosystem to interact with developers, eCommerce consultants, Adobe professionals, merchants, evangelists and stay up to date with the latest trends related to Magento eCommerce in general. The network provides each stakeholder to make new contacts, talk to international experts, and profit from a unique synergy effect.

Moreover, being a part of the Magento Community helps eCommerce enthusiasts present their products or services to Magento and a broader eCommerce ecosystem. From clients' perspective, it helps to find services providers, qualified staff, and developers specialized in Magento that have the potential to develop their business.

Apart from the reasons mentioned above for participation in the network event, the major highlight of every meet is to witness the tech sessions. These sessions make all participants familiar with applications like Magento PWA, Magento Upgrade, Magento B2B, Payment Industry, Community Engineering, Magento TDD, Cloud application management, Scaling & Performance, etc.

The Meet Magento event has already attracted a host of external sponsors for its upcoming affair in 2022. Unicornready as a Magento commerce digital transformation development service agency is already a part of this network process. The digital service provider agency envisions transforming e-commerce activities into shoppable practices for building strong relationships between business and their users. Their work goals are to combine the emotion-driven designs with precise development so that it empowers their clients to stay as their user's preferred destination.

Hence, representing their presence as a sponsor is just like contributing to a family occasion. Along with other sponsors, the Unicornready agency will also distribute free swags like event t-shirt, discount coupons for Magento 2 Training, Diaries, Laptop Bag, Surprise Gifts.

