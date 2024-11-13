Unihealth Achieves Rs. 5 Crore Net Profit with 23pc Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: UniHealth Consultancy Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider with 200 commissioned beds across its tertiary care hospitals in Uganda and Nigeria, and a service portfolio that includes pharmaceutical distribution, medical value travel and healthcare consultancy services in India and across multiple geographies in Africa and Middle East,announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 25.26 Cr, YoY growth of 10.55%

* EBITDA of Rs 9.41 Cr, YoY growth of 20.03%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 37.25%, YoY growth of 294 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 5.23 Cr, YoY growth of 23.19%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 20.69%, YoY growth of 213 Bps

Other Key Highlights

In the first half of FY25, the segmental distribution of revenue for the company was as follows:

* Hospitals & Medical Centres contributed the largest share, generating Rs. 20.40 crore, which accounted for 80.76% of the total revenue.

* Consultancy Services brought in Rs. 1.62 crore, making up 6.41% of the revenue.

* Exports & Distribution generated Rs. 1.81 crore, contributing 7.17% to the overall revenue.

* Other Income added Rs. 1.43 crore, representing 5.66% of the total revenue.

Out of the total revenue, India contributed Rs. 3.95 crore, accounting for approximately 15.64%. Uganda contributed the largest share with Rs. 18.32 crore, representing about 72.53%. Nigeria contributed Rs. 2.11 crore (8.35%), followed by U.A.E with Rs. 0.42 crore (1.66%) and Tanzania with Rs. 0.46 crore (1.82%)

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, " Our H1 FY25 performance demonstrates the significant strides we've made in expanding our healthcare footprint and enhancing our service capabilities. The notable growth in income and profitability reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions to our communities. The year-on-year gains in EBITDA and PAT margins underscore the strength of our operational efficiencies and our scalable approach.

The rebranding to UniHealth Hospitals Limited marks an important evolution in our focus toward hospital-based care, further establishing our position in the healthcare sector. A key milestone this half has been securing a majority stake in UMC Global Health Limited, increasing our shareholding to 51% and bringing it under our full operational umbrella as a subsidiary. This strategic move not only enhances our capabilities but also aligns with our broader growth strategy.

Looking forward, we're ambitious about our expansion plans, which include the development of over 1,000 tertiary care hospital beds across Africa and India and the establishment of more than 25 UniHealth Medical and Diagnostic Centres. We are also introducing specialized servicessuch as Ophthalmology, IVF, and Cardiologyat our existing facilities in Uganda and Nigeria, significantly broadening our care offerings.

Our recent rebranding and acquisition efforts place us in a strong position to capitalize on the growing healthcare needs of the region, reinforcing Unihealth's vision of becoming a leading healthcare provider across the continent. We're enthusiastic about these developments and remain deeply committed to our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare services to those we serve."

H1 FY25 Result Highlights of Unihealth Consultancy Limited

