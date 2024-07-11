UniHealth Appoints Ajay Thakur as Independent Director

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: UniHealth Consultancy Limited. (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider, announce the appointment of Ajay Kumar Thakur as its Independent Director. This strategic addition to the board is set to significantly enhance UniHealth's leadership team and accelerate the achievement of its ambitious goals in the healthcare sector.

Ajay Thakur, the newly appointed Independent Director at UniHealth, brings with him a wealth of experience in the financial markets. With a career spanning over 30 years, he has held key roles at some of India's leading financial institutions. His expertise includes pioneering India's first SME & Startup Platforms, shaping the derivatives and equity markets at BSE, and establishing a robust arbitration and conciliation framework.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "We are delighted to welcome Ajay Thakur to our board as an Independent Director. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for UniHealth as we are poised to scale new heights in our mission to provide high-quality healthcare services across India and Africa.

Ajay's extensive experience and expertise in financial markets and arbitration frameworks make him an invaluable asset to our team. At UniHealth, we have always believed in fostering innovation and operational efficiency to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all. Our mission of 'Healthcare for All' remains at the forefront of everything we do. With Ajay's strategic insights and leadership, we are confident that we will not only meet but exceed our ambitious goals. His appointment will help us drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate our expansion plans, ultimately delivering impactful healthcare solutions across India and Africa.

We look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience and visionary leadership to achieve our objectives and continue providing high-quality healthcare services to the communities we serve."

Ajay's expertise in financial markets and regulatory environments will be crucial as UniHealth enhances its financial health and expands services. His skills in developing scalable platforms will significantly boost UniHealth's efforts to make healthcare more accessible and affordable in urban and rural areas.

