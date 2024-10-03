Unihealth Consultancy Ltd Increases Stake in JV- UMC Global Health Ltd

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: UniHealth Consultancy Limited. (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare provider, has raised its stake by 1 per cent in UMC Global Health Limited, a joint venture based in Nigeria. This increase brings UniHealth's total ownership to 51 per cent, making UMC Global Health a subsidiary of the company.

UMC Global Health, founded in 2016, operates within the healthcare sector, managing hospitals and nursing homes across Nigeria. The additional investment will be used to expand the business and enhance operations, strengthening UniHealth's position in the African healthcare market. This move aligns with UniHealth's strategy of growth and expansion in emerging healthcare markets.

Key Details of the Acquisition

* Stake Increase: Unihealth now holds 51 per cent equity in UMC Global Health Limited.

* Capital Infusion: NGN 55,426,000 (Rs 28.5 lakh), purchasing 2,140,000 shares at NGN 25.9 per share.

* Impact: UMC Global Health becomes a subsidiary, enhancing its capacity for growth in Nigeria.

* The move aligns with Unihealth's strategy to strengthen its global footprint and leverage its expertise to deliver quality healthcare solutions across Africa.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancy said, "Our increased investment in UMC Global Health Limited marks a pivotal step in our ongoing mission to broaden access to quality healthcare across Africa. Nigeria, with its rapidly growing healthcare needs, presents a tremendous opportunity for innovation and service expansion. By elevating our stake and making UMC Global Health a subsidiary of UniHealth, we are not only solidifying our footprint in this vital market but also positioning ourselves to bring advanced medical care to underserved populations.

This strategic move allows us to drive operational improvements, introduce cutting-edge medical technologies, and implement best practices in hospital management, ensuring that our patients receive the highest standard of care. It reflects our long-term vision to be a key player in the healthcare space across Africa, aligning our growth with the healthcare needs of emerging markets. We are confident that this acquisition will unlock new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth, both for UniHealth and the communities we serve."

